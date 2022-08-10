With CAGR of 22.3%, Printed Electronics Market Size Worth USD 53.32 Billion in 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid adoption of additive manufacturing techniques in manufacturing industries is a key factor driving printed electronics market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 8.66 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 22.3%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for high-speed technologies aid in processing a high volume of printed electronics ” — Emergen Research

The global printed electronics market size was USD 8.66 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing applications of printed electronics in medical devices is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Printed electronics have aided in manufacturing of high-performance, cost-effective, and flexible medical devices such as smart sensors, displays, smart labels, smart Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and others.

They have also facilitated incorporation of various new features in these products. Technologies, such as smart labels and others, enable healthcare professionals to monitor a patient remotely and check for vital functions. In addition, printed electronics are also witnessing a large-scale application in medical implants, smart cards, and others, which is primarily attributed to their lightweight and compact nature. It is incorporated in devices that aid in tracking usage of drugs and alerting patients as and when required.

Some major companies in the global market report include BASF SE, E Ink Holdings Inc., Enfucell, Molex, NovaCentrix, PARC, a Xerox Company, Ensurge Micropower ASA, AUO Corporation, Cymbet Corporation, BrightVolt Solid State Batteries, Blue Spark Technologies, Inc., and C3Nano.

Some Key Highlights of Report

The ink segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for conductive inks for printing Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) is a key factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Primary advantage of utilizing conductive inks in Three-Dimensional (3D)-printed electronics is their flexibility. This type of ink is also susceptible to various printing technologies such as inkjet printing or aerosol printing. In addition, electronics system manufacturers significantly invest and spend a considerable amount of time tuning the material before used in systems. This aids in achieving high product standards and in customer retention.

The flexographic segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for reliable and cost-effective printed electronics in automotive & transportation industries is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Printed electronics are widely used in these industries due to their wide variety of features, robustness, and others. In addition, rapid adoption of technologies, such as adaptive cruise control and others, have significantly aided in the segment’s revenue growth. Flexographic printing offers various advantages to electrical and electronics industries professionals. For instance, it enables printing on a wide variety of both porous and non-porous surfaces and enables printing millions of images with one template.

Emergen Research has segmented the global printed electronics market based on material, technology, devices, and region:

· Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Ink

Substrate

· Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Inkjet Printing

Gravure

Flexographic

Offset

Screen

· Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Displays

Photovoltaic

Lighting

RFID

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In April 2021, DENSO Corporation announced that it has designed products for Advanced Drive, which is an advanced driver assistance system included on the new Lexus LS, which was launched in Japan.

Printed Electronics Market Size Worth USD 53.32 Billion in 2030