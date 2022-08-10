Bestselling author Amy Wang on how to take the leap of faith into entrepreneurship

Amy Wang Asian Women Trailblazers

She wants other women to see her story as proof that you can create the life you want with the courage to take that first small step.

It's really just stepping back, taking a deep breath, or even pausing for a moment before accelerating.” — Amy Wang

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amy Wang spent more than 20 years building a highly successful corporate career with roles in product management and technology leadership at leading companies in Silicon Valley. She gained a wealth of experience driving company strategy, building teams, and developing innovative products and services. But when the pandemic hit, she began to reevaluate her assumptions about her career path and that was the beginning of a pivot towards entrepreneurship.Amy ultimately made the decision to leave the security of a high-income job and executive position to launch a commercial real estate company, Wayo Ventures. She had experience in real estate investments, which provided a launchpad for a new business venture to help investors find a path to financial freedom. Amy also took inspiration from the story of her maternal grandmother in Taiwan—widowed at a young age, with four children, she launched a steel and construction business on her own and kept it thriving. Along with a successful business, she invested in real estate and made it possible for her children to obtain graduate degrees in the United States. “It is inspiring to see this legacy she left behind and to understand where the roots of my family came from,” Amy says. “She gives me a lot of motivation with what I’m doing right now, even so many decades later.”Amy is also conscious of inspiring others, especially women of color who do not see themselves represented in certain corporate roles or industries. “Time and again I’ve been in that situation. It was more challenging earlier in my career because I was less confident and felt like my voice was not as valuable as all the other people there,” Amy says. “But over time my confidence grew. And it took the experience of doing it and coming to the realization that you have something meaningful to share no matter who you are.”Learn more about Amy’s business at wayoventures.com and read much more of her story and her advice in the new book Asian Trailblazers Who BossUp, a collection of interviews with female entrepreneurs that is a rich resource for Asian women but also for all women looking for models and mentors to help guide their journeys to greatness.About the Women Who Boss Up Book SeriesWhether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.

