Hydrogen Aircraft Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 25% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Hydrogen Aircraft Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the hydrogen aircraft market size is expected to grow to $2.63 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.60%. An increase in air passenger traffic across the globe is expected to propel the hydrogen aircraft industry growth.

The hydrogen aircraft market consists of sales of hydrogen aircraft by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use hydrogen fuel to run an airplane. A hydrogen airplane may use hydrogen energy in two different ways. Hydrogen may be consumed in a jet engine or another internal combustion engine, or it can be utilized to power a propeller using a fuel cell. Hydrogen-powered planes have hydrogen fuel tanks built into the fuselage to store fuel.

Global Hydrogen Aircraft Market Trends

The development of unmanned aircraft powered by hydrogen is a key trend shaping the hydrogen aircraft market outlook. According to the hydrogen aircraft market overview, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are aircraft that do not have a human pilot or passengers. UAVs, sometimes known as "drones," can be totally or partially automated, but they are generally piloted remotely by a human. Many companies are moving towards developing unmanned aircraft powered by hydrogen as a sustainable fuel source. In January 2022, Drone Works, a Japanese drone company, partnered with H3 Dynamics, a Singapore-based air mobility technology company, to build a hydrogen-powered drone. H3 Dynamics' Aerostak hydrogen fuel cell system contains a special grade proton-exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell stack, control electronics, lightweight enclosures with integrated air conditioning fans, and a LiPo (lithium-ion polymer)-compatible hybrid electronic board. The lightweight hydrogen-powered drone can fly longer than drones powered by lithium batteries.

Global Hydrogen Aircraft Market Segments

The global hydrogen aircraft market is segmented:

By Technology: Fully Hydrogen Powered Aircraft, Hybrid Electric Aircraft, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Aircraft, Liquid Hydrogen Aircraft

By Power Source: Hydrogen Combustion, Hydrogen Fuel Cell

By Range: 20 Km to 100 Km, More Than 100 Km, Up to 20 Km

By Platform: Air Taxis, Business Jets, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

By Geography: The global hydrogen aircraft market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Hydrogen Aircraft Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hydrogen aircraft global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global hydrogen aircraft market, hydrogen aircraft global market share, hydrogen aircraft global market segments and geographies, hydrogen aircraft global market players, hydrogen aircraft global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The hydrogen aircraft global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Hydrogen Aircraft Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Aerodelft, Aerovironment Inc., Airbus SE, Apus Group, Doosan Mobility Innovation, The Boeing Company, Gkn Aerospace, Hes Energy Systems, Honeywell International Inc., Hypoint Inc., Pipistrel d.o.o Ajdovšcina, Plug Power Inc., HyPoint, Zeroavia Inc., HES Energy Systems, Universal Hydrogen, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

