Lecture Capture Systems Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 33% Through 2026
The Business Research Company’s Lecture Capture Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Lecture Capture Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the lecture capture systems market size is expected to grow to $22.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 33.2%. The rise of online education is expected to propel the lecture capture systems industry growth.
The lecture capture systems market consists of sales of lecture capture systems software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to an audio-video lecture recording software developed for classroom and business use and is referred to as a lecture capture system. It is used to record video presentations, manage video files, and transmit video material to a device. It is most commonly used to record recurring lectures for an online course, a brief demonstration that's replayed frequently, or even student speeches.
Global Lecture Capture Systems Market Trends
Innovative technological developments in lecture capture systems software are shaping the market. According to the lecture capture systems market analysis, innovative technological developments are a discovery of knowledge that advances technology, and it is the trend that is followed by the companies in the lecture capture market. For instance, in 2022, Panasonic, a Japanese multinational conglomerate company, launched an all-in-one lecture capture and auto-tracking solution to improve data sharing and collaboration. The new solution provides a high-quality, multi-source experience that is adaptable to high-flexibility educational and business settings. The solution makes use of Panasonic's Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras' face auto-tracking capability by merging auto-tracking server packages with lecture capture material and video management systems.
Global Lecture Capture Systems Market Segments
The global lecture capture systems market is segmented:
By Service Type: Professional Services, Integration and Maintenance Services, Training Services
By Deployment Model: On-premises, Cloud
By Solution: Hardware, Software
By User: Educational Institutions, K-12, Higher Education, Corporate
By Geography: The global lecture capture systems market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.
Lecture Capture Systems Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides lecture capture systems market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global lecture capture systems market, lecture capture systems global market share, lecture capture systems global market segments and geographies, lecture capture systems global market players, lecture capture systems global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.
TBRC’s Lecture Capture Systems Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:
Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies
Key Market Players: Kaltura Inc., Echo360 Inc., Panopto, Sonic Foundry Inc., Vbrick, YuJa Corporation, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Crestron Electronics Inc., Vidizmo LLC, UbiCast, Epiphan Systems Inc., OpenEye Scientific Software Inc., Tegrity Inc., PowerCreator Info & Tech Co. Ltd., Winnov Inc., Lumens Digital Optics Inc., Matrox and HABOOK Information Technology Inc.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
