Medical Cannabis Industry Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Application and Market CAGR of 22.1% by Forecast 2022 to 2029.

Global Medical Cannabis Market

The Medical Cannabis Market would rocket up to USD 54.34 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research reports provide a comprehensive analysis of the Global Medical Cannabis Market from 2022 to 2029, including all you need to know about trends and business strategy, as well as the most up-to-date information on the industry. The report assesses the current and future status of the market, acquiring information and staying updated on those items in the worldwide Medical Cannabis market for 2022-2029. It is a comprehensive operational examination of the current status of the Medical Cannabis industry analyzing creative business growth plans and defining critical factors including industry giants, industrial value, geographical areas, overall growth, vendors, SWOT analysis and more.

The research report on global Medical Cannabis Market includes Porter's Five Forces Analysis, which helps to provide the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help to identify drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Medical Cannabis market opportunities and threats. The research report offers figures of the global market as well as figures of the regional markets and segments thereof.

Medical Cannabis Market Competitive Landscape

This chapter of the research report on global Medical Cannabis Market focuses on the key players and competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by companies in recent years along with those that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. The researchers have taken note of the financial prospects of these companies, their research and development activities and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on global Medical Cannabis industry is a sincere attempt to provide the readers with a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

Recent Development

In March 2021 - STADA Arzneimittel AG, one of Germany's leading pharmaceutical companies, has entered the medical cannabis market with a deal with MediPharm Labs, a Canadian company, to introduce two flower products and six more in the future.

In May 2021- TCV Sciences, Inc. announced the launch of PLUSCBDTM calm and sleep gummies, two tasty candies that help individuals go back to their normal routines by supporting healthy stress responses and sleep cycles.

Medical Cannabis Market Leading Players:

Joy Organics (U.S.)

CBD istillery (U.S.)

Gaia Botanicals (U.S.)

Harmony (U.S.)

Floyd’s of Leadville (U.S.)

Lazarus Naturals (U.S.)

cbdMD (U.S.)

Pure Hemp Botanicals (U.S.)

ENDOCA(Netherlands)

Green Roads (U.S.)

Tilray (U.S.)

Canopy Growth Corp. (Canada)

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (U.K.)

Aurora Cannabis (Canada)

Aphria Inc. (Canada)

CV sciences Inc. (U.S.)

Throughout the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of Medical Cannabis market segments. Analysts have segmented the market based on product, application, end users, and geography. Each segment of the global Medical Cannabis industry has been studied with deep perspective. Analysts have assessed the changing nature of market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upgrading, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to regional markets.

Medical Cannabis Market Dynamics

Drivers

Advancements in research and development

Cannabis is now approved for treating various ailments, including restlessness, muscle tightness, persistent discomfort, and the reduction of vomiting and illness caused by chemotherapy. The majority of businesses are making rapid progress in their research into the potential of therapeutic cannabis and hemp.

Cannabinol and Tetrahydrocannabinol-modified edibles

CBD and THC-modified edibles are becoming increasingly popular throughout all permitted states. In addition, customers and investors are becoming more interested in infused drinks. The convoluted administrative process for cannabis acceptance can act as a roadblock to industry development. The therapeutic properties of cannabis and the ongoing legalisation of cannabis capsules will serve as opportunities for market expansion.

Increasing legalization of cannabis

Cannabis makes up a sizable portion of the medical cannabis market. Consumers in the United States provinces where cannabis has been legalised are usually above the age of 50. This demographic profile is predicted to raise cannabis demand in the country due to a higher likelihood of chronic diseases after 50 years of age and the effectiveness of cannabis in treating such conditions. Cannabis's popularity and demand are projected to rise in the future due to ongoing research and standardisation of products for medicinal uses.

Opportunities

To provide the intended medical benefits, the dosage of the capsules must be precise before consumption. More dependable are the use of sophisticated machinery, skilled, licensed lab technicians, and the producer. Because medical cannabis is now legal in the United States, the demand for it is skyrocketing, thanks to the medicinal benefits of Cannabis Capsules. As a result, investors are keen on establishing or acquiring plants with appropriate machinery, skilled labor, and a license to produce cannabis capsules. Existing manufacturers are also investing time and skills to innovate for the production of high-quality capsules in appropriate doses.

Restraints/Challenges

Cannabis capsules are thus being produced in order to produce accurate and calculated dosages of a mixture of various drugs that includes cannabis. These calculated dosages of cannabis capsules are in high demand around the world, as they will allow numerous medical practises to treat patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease, cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, PTSD, muscle spasms, and other conditions.

Medical Cannabis Market Segmentation:

Product

Oil

Dried Medical Cannabis

Medical Cannabis Capsules

Vape Pen

Whole Flower

Creams and Moisturizer

Ground Flower

Patch

Mask and Serum

Cleanser

Others

Source

Natural

Synthetic

Species

Sativa

Hybrid

Cannabis Indica

Derivatives

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/Delta-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol

Cannabigerol (CBG)

Cannabinol

Others

Application

Pain Management

Anxiety

Muscle Spasms

Nausea

Appetite Loss

Cancer

Arthritis

Alzheimer's Disease

Epilepsy

Depression and Sleep Disorders

Multiple Sclerosis

Autism

Mental Health Conditions

Elevate Mood

Others

Route of Administration

Oral Solutions and Capsules

Smoking

Topicals

Vaporizers

Others

End User

Homecare Settings

Hospital

Rehab Centers

Pharmaceutical Industry

Research and Development Centers

Others

Distribution Channel

B2C

B2B

The purpose of the comprehensive study of Medical Cannabis is to help clients increase their position in the market, and this research provides a detailed analysis of numerous important vendors of the Medical Cannabis market. Furthermore, the Medical Cannabis market research report includes insights on the upcoming trends and challenges that are likely to impact the growth of the market. This is to help companies strategize and capitalize on upcoming growth opportunities. The study gives useful insights into the characteristics of the main Medical Cannabis market. Includes SWOT analysis,

What are the Benefits of the Medical Cannabis Market Study?

Recent trends and development scenarios are influencing the industry.

Open up new markets

Take advantage of strong market opportunities.

Key decision in planning and further expanding market share.

Identify key business segments, market proposition and gap analysis.

Assistance in the allocation of marketing investments.

The increasing utilization of products in the Medical Cannabis market is fueling the growth of Medical Cannabis market across the world. The growing global industry is driving the growth of this market.

