Diabetes Care Market To Grow At Rate Of 8.3% Through 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing diabetic population, rising awareness about diabetes treatment and management, and favourable government initiatives

Diabetes Care Market Size – USD 20,302 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.3%, Market Trends – Increasing number of diabetic patients worldwide” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- he Global Diabetes Care Market size reached USD 20,302 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Global Diabetes Care Market revenue growth is expected to be driven by key factors such as increasing prevalence of diabetes worldwide, rising awareness regarding benefits of diabetes treatment and management, and favorable government initiatives in various countries. In addition, technological advancements in medical devices and solutions, and rising prevalence of obesity are factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/180

However, significant shortage of trained professional worldwide and challenges related to management of diabetes, including a lack of general awareness about diabetes and its complications among a sizable number of younger individuals, especially in remote areas are key factors expected to restrain revenue growth of the Global Diabetes Care Market to some extent.

Emergen Research has published a novel research report titled, “Global Diabetes Care Market Forecast to 2028”. The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Diabetes Care market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/diabetic-care-market

Key Highlights from the Report

Based on device type, the market is segmented into blood glucose monitoring devices and insulin delivery devices (pumps, pens, syringes, and jet injectors). Blood glucose monitoring devices segment is further sub-segmented into self-monitoring devices (blood glucose meters, testing strips, and lancets) and continuous glucose monitoring devices (sensors, transmitters and receivers). The blood glucose monitoring devices segment accounted for largest share in 2020 and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment dominated other distribution segments in the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to high demand and availability of diabetic care products. The two types of pharmacies operating within a hospital campus are inpatient pharmacy and outpatient pharmacy, and footfalls to hospitals is relatively high for diabetes.

Based on end-use, the global market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, home care settings, and diagnostic centers. The hospitals & clinics segment dominated other segments and accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. An increasing number of hospital admissions of diabetes patients is boosting growth of this segment.

Some major companies in the market report include Medtronic plc (Ireland), B. Braun (Germany), DexCom, Inc. (US), Abbott (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Sanofi (France), Terumo Corporation, Ypsomed (Switzerland), Dr. Morepen (India), Insulet, Life Scan IP holdings, and Eli Lilly and Company

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/180

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented Global Diabetes Care Market on the basis of device type, distribution type, end-use, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Blood Glucose Monitoring

Self-Monitoring Devices

Blood Glucose Meters

Test Strips

Lancelets

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

Sensors

Transmitters

Receiver

Insulin Delivery Devices

Pumps

Pens

Syringes

Jet Injectors

By Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare Settings

Diagnostic Centers

Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/180

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Diabetes Care market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Diabetes Care industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Diabetes Care market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Diabetes Care Market by 2028?

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/180

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

smart lock market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-lock-market

food delivery services market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-delivery-services-market

voice payment market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/voice-payment-market

zero trust security solutions market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/zero-trust-security-solutions-market

sanger sequencing services market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sanger-sequencing-services-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-diabetic-care-market