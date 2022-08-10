Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Future development, Key Business Strategies and Deep Exploration Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and the growing demand for advanced therapeutic and diagnostic procedures.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Size – USD 3.98 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.8 %, Market Trends – The rise in the synthesized oligonucleotides applications.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rising need for sophisticated treatment techniques can be linked to the swift expansion of the worldwide oligonucleotide synthesis industry. Additionally, it is anticipated that increased research in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors will fuel market expansion. Additionally, over the anticipated timeframe, the expanding applications of synthesised oligonucleotides are also predicted to support market expansion.

It is projected that the absence of uniform regulations for the safe application of synthesised oligonucleotides will impede market expansion during the anticipated period.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position.

It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

GeneDesign, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Synthesis, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biogen Idec International GmbH, Nitto Denko Avecia, Inc., ATDBio Ltd, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., and GenScript, Inc. among others.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Leading provider of integrated genomics solutions Integrated DNA Technologies has announced the inauguration of a new production facility in the Research Triangle Park of North Carolina for May 2020. The facility increases IDT's manufacturing capacity and will offer its product line with industry-leading turnaround times in the east coast of the United States. Additionally, Integrated DNA Technologies designed the North Carolina facility for the initial product development in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to support its clients' COVID-19 analysis and testing activities.

With a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period, the research segment is expected to dominate the market. The expansion of academic research institutions' genome research initiatives contributed to the industry's dominant position.

The hospital sector is anticipated to control the greatest market. The market is expanding in this sector to fulfil the demands of the enormous number of individuals suffering from chronic diseases, which is driven by the increased number of inpatient and outpatient hospitalizations as well as the growing need for oligonucleotide medications.

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Linkers

Synthesized Oligonucleotides

Equipment

Probe

Adaptor

Reagent

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Therapeutic

Research

Diagnostics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical

Hospitals

Biotechnology

Laboratories

Regional Outlook of Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

