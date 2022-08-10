Data Protection As A Service (DPaaS) Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 29% Through 2026

Data Protection As A Service (DPaaS) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Data Protection As A Service (DPaaS) Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Data Protection As A Service (DPaaS) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the data protection as a service (DPaaS) market size is expected to grow to $63.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 28.7%. According to the data protection as a service (DPaaS) market forecast, the increasing concern about data loss and data security is propelling the demand for the market.

The data protection as a service (DPaaS) market consists of DPaaS by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are a collection of services that help organizations protect their data and also improve their network security and recovery options. Data Protection-as-a-Service is a cloud-based or web-based system for networking security and data loss prevention. These services are provided to the clients through multiple memberships and help organizations cut the cost of system security and maintenance.

Global Data Protection As A Service (DPaaS) Market Trends

New technological advancements like the integration of connected devices with the internet of things (IoT) and virtual private network (VPN) are shaping the data protection as a service (DPaaS) industry growth. For instance, in May 2021, GLobal Electronic-SECurity (GLESEC), a cyber-security firm, announced the launch of its new orchestrated data leakage detection and protection service. This security-as-a-service has the unique offering of detecting and protecting data leakage without the need to classify all the information of the company. With this service, the company would address the organization’s security requirements.

Global Data Protection As A Service (DPaaS) Market Segments

The global DPaaS market is segmented:

By Service Type: Disaster Recovery As A Service, Backup As A Service, Storage As A Service

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, SMEs

By Deployment Mode: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

By Industry: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare, Retail, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Others

By Geography: The global data protection as a service (DPaaS) market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Protection As A Service (DPaaS) Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides data protection as a service (DPaaS) market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global DPaaS market, DPaaS market share, DPaaS market segments and geographies, DPaaS market players, DPaaS market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The DPaaS market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Data Protection As A Service (DPaaS) Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Commvault Systems, VMware, Quantum Corporation, Asigra, EMC Corporation, Dell, Veritas Technologies, Commvault, Quest Software Inc., NxtGen Datacenter & Cloud Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, and Atos SE.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

