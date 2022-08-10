Medical Wearable Market Current Scenario Trends, Comprehensive Analysis, and Regional Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for remote patient monitoring and home healthcare devices will drive the demand for the medical wearable market.

Medical Wearable Market Size – USD 7.37 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.5%, Market trends –Advancement in Technology.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report by Emergen Research, the global market for medical wearables is expected to be worth USD 34.89 billion by 2027. The market for medical wearables is being driven by an increase in smartphone penetration and an increase in the number of smartphone-based healthcare apps. Additionally, the market will rise as wireless connectivity becomes more popular among healthcare providers and conditions like diabetes, chronic pain, obesity, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and cardiac disorders become more common.

The self-monitoring medical wearables market will expand profitably. The market will benefit from the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases and cardiac ailments. The market will experience increased demand as 4G network penetration increases and 5G connection demand rises.

Electronic gadgets that users may wear, such as Fitbits and smartwatches, are referred to as wearable technology. They are made to gather user health information. These tools are used to evaluate a variety of things, including blood pressure and ECG readings, body fitness evaluations, heart rate measurements, and fitness assessments. The future of medical wearables is the use of biosensors and smartwatches with disease-specific capabilities.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Medical Wearable Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd., Biotelemetry, Inc., Apple, Inc., GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, Inc., Irhythm Technologies, Inc., and Masimo Corporation are a few notable companies in this market.

Key Highlights from the Report:

The product segment's wristband and activity monitor section has the biggest market share. The medical alert wristbands and bracelets provide those with allergies and other disorders with a much-needed safety net. It aids in raising awareness of illnesses, resulting in more effective and quicker emergency care.

A pulse oximeter is a portable, lightweight instrument that measures the body's oxygenation level. For the purpose of measuring a patient's pulse rate and blood oxygen level, this device is painlessly affixed to their fingertip.

The medical wearable market was dominated by hospitals. This is brought on by rising healthcare system spending as well as an increase in the prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases.

Regional Outlook of Medical Wearable Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Medical Wearable Market on the product, device type, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Patches

Wristband and Activity Monitors

Smartwatches

Others (Clothing, glasses, others)

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

ECG /Holter Heart Rate Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Blood Pressure Monitors

Multiparameter Trackers

Glucose Monitoring Devices

Sleep Apnea Monitors

Fetal Monitoring Devices

Neurological Monitoring Devices

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Long-term Care Centers

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Care Centers

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Medical Wearable market by 2027?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Medical Wearable market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Medical Wearable market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

