Healthcare BPO Market Present Scenario on Growth Analysis along with Key Industry Players

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in government regulations to reduce overall healthcare costs, pressure on healthcare providers to reduce costs, increased access to big data and cloud computing, increased awareness of healthcare IT solutions, increase in number of key players, rapid infrastructure development in healthcare and Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPAC) Introduction of Law) contributes significantly to the growth of the Healthcare BPO market.

Lack of trained professionals for specific processes and cost-effective availability of workforce are some of the key factors driving the healthcare BPO market. Moreover, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in geriatric population, increase in demand for these services due to improvement in quality of patient care, lower costs and increased efficiency of operations are factors driving the market growth.

On the other hand, high cost of maintaining and installing systems, concerns about losing control over outsourced processes, doubts about data security and quality of service, and rapid changes in risk and financial policies are some of the factors that inhibit the growth of healthcare BPOs. . market during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

By Payer Service

• Claims Management

• Integrated Front-end Services and Back-office Operations

• Member Management

• Product Development and Business Acquisition (PDBA)

• Provider Management

• Care Management

• Billing & Accounts Management Services

• HR Services

By Provider Service

• Revenue Cycle Management

• Patient Enrolment & Strategic Planning

• Patient Care

• Medical Transcription

• Medical billing

• Medical Coding

• Medical Imaging

• Device Monitoring

By Pharmaceutical Service

• Manufacturing Services

• R&D Services

• Non-clinical Services

• Sales & Marketing Services

• Analytics

• Marketing Services

• Research

• Forecasting

• Performance Reporting

• SCM

• Other Non-clinical Services

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global healthcare BPO market industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global healthcare BPO market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global healthcare BPO market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Accenture

• Accretive Health

• Genpact Ltd

• Infosys BPO Ltd

• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

• Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

• Lonza Group AG

• Xerox Corp

• Quintiles, Inc

• IQVIA

