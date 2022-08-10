Action Camera Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Action Camera Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Action Camera Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Action Camera Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the action camera market size is expected to grow to $5.26 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.96%. The rise in extreme sports events, holidays, and music festivals is driving the action camera market growth.

The action camera market consists of sales of action cameras by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a digital camera designed for capturing immersive action shots, usually fixed to helmets, handlebars of a bike or motorcycle, chest, or tripod to record. The action camera is compact in size, rugged, and waterproof with a wider lens to get more width while recording or capturing. It is widely used in outdoor sports and adventures by many sports enthusiasts, athletes, and hikers.

Global Action Camera Market Trends

According to the action camera market analysis, the digital upgrade and use of IoT is the key trend gaining popularity in the market. Major companies are focusing on adopting visual computing, AI (artificial intelligence), and edge computing in smart action camera products to enable better productivity with ease and convenience. The IoT application-based action camera helps to build an ecosystem for remote downloading and accessing device data at user ease. The digital upgradation and use of IoT also focus on creating an ecosystem of connected devices, such as an action camera connected with an external device for multiple usages. For instance, in May 2022, Hero Electronix, the Hero Group's technology company, launched the Qubo Smart Dash Cam with artificial intelligence. It has a built-in 6-axis G-sensor that can auto-detect a sudden shake or collision and store the recording in the event file and comes with a mobile app for both Android and iOS to access the file. It can be easily set up on the dashboard and record photos and videos while driving. In addition, in November 2021, Hero Electronix announced its plan to launch smart sunglasses as well as action cameras with the vision of creating a novel connected device ecosystem.

Global Action Camera Market Segments

The global action camera market is segmented:

By Type: Box Style, Cube Style, Bullet Style, Periscope & 360°, Others

By Resolution Type: Full HD, HD, Ultra HD, Others

By Distribution Channel: Brand Outlets, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, E-Commerce, Specialty Stores

By Application: Sports, Travel and Tourism, Recreational Activities, Entertainment and Media, Automotive, Emergency Services, Others

By Geography: The global action camera market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Action Camera Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides action camera global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global action camera market, action camera global market share, action camera market segments and geographies, action camera market players, action camera market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The action camera market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Action Camera Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: GoPro Inc, Nikon Corporation, Garmin Limited, Sony Corporation, Veho World, Xiaomi, Drift Innovation, SZ DJI Technology Co Limited, Yi

Technology, Panasonic, Insta360, SJCAM, JVC Kenwood Corporation, Eastman Kodak Company and Polaroid Cube.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

