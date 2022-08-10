Publisher Janan Sarwar on the power of embracing unique strengths

Janan Sarwar Asian Women Trailblazers

The publisher/pharmacist found success by taking advantage of opportunities, being open to things she never planned to do, and asking for help

I love helping and connecting because when you light another person’s candle, you recognize you lose nothing of your own. You’re just adding more light.” — Janan Sarwar

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Janan Sarwar earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree, the PharmD, she was offered a fellowship unlike that of any of her classmates. Rather than work at a hospital or pharmacy, she would be in an academic setting, working on pharmacy curriculum. A professor recognized her writing skill and her creativity and knew she would be perfect as the liaison between medical experts and the graphic designers and instructional designers who were creating the innovative new learning programs. She took the leap of faith to enter a field that was related to her degree, but where she would not be practicing pharmacy.The fellowship led to her next offbeat opportunity when a member of the American Pharmacist Association’s Editorial Advisory Board recommended her for a position working on pharmacy textbooks. She held the position for seven years. “I had my dream job,” Janan says. “I was connecting with a variety of interesting people while using my pharmacy skills. I was editorially reviewing content and making detailed decisions on what new content to acquire. This allowed me to grow my career in publishing at a professional pharmacy association. I was still straddling two different worlds: publishing and pharmacy—while also pursuing creativity.”But she was also a mom to three young daughters and at one point she realized she was missing motherhood. She was there, but not present. That’s when she decided to explore entrepreneurship. Guided by her eldest daughter’s wish to read stories with diverse characters, Janan launched Global Bookshelves International. “There’s a nonprofit called ‘We Need Diverse Books,’ and I’m so happy to see that there are more and more diverse publishers in the world,” she explains. “I realized that I know what I’m doing in publishing. I know what I’m talking about; I can help others publish their books.” So she got a business coach to help her transition out of textbook publishing and start freelance medical writing to fund her dream. “Now I’m happy to say that I’m freelance writing and career coaching, staying connected in this pharmacy world, but also creating and making spaces and connecting with others that are already doing these things.”For women dreaming of making their own big leaps, Janan advises finding someone who is doing what you are passionate about and connecting with them. “The worst that can happen is you listen to them and you think, ‘This is absolutely not what I should do!’ Or alternatively, they inspire you even more to follow that path,” she says. They might even end up becoming a mentor.Janan is driven to help others—to be a trailblazer—because she wants to share one of the most important lessons she learned about navigating new spaces. “The majority of my career, I felt like an imposter because I was the only one,” she says. “The only South Asian, the only Bengali, the only Muslim, the only young person…But I learned to take that idea and make it a mindset shift: By being the ‘only,’ it’s actually a very unique asset and you are the one that’s able to bring your experiences to the table where people have never thought that way. Use that as your strength rather than feeling like it’s your weakness. That is the secret. That’s my secret, at least, that I don’t want to be a secret, I want to share it with everyone. There’s room for everyone.”Find Janan Sarwar on LinkedIn. On Instagram she is @rxJanan. You can also read much more of her amazing story in the upcoming book Asian Women Trailblazers Who BossUp, a collection of inspiring interviews with Asian women who have broken the mold, overcome obstacles, and have a wealth of advice to share.About the Women Who Boss Up Book SeriesWhether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.

