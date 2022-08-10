Rheology Modifiers Market Future Growth, Opportunities, Trend Analysis and Forecast to 2022-2028

Reports And Data

Increase in research and development activities to expand application scope of rheology modifiers are Drives Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report on the Rheology Modifiers Market offers an extensive analysis of the trends to estimate its growth in the near future. It provides historical investigation and evaluates the trends observed in the data gathered to speculate the development in its size, share, demand, total earnings, and revenue. It considers the years 2019 and 2020 to collect historical data while considering 2021 as the base year to draw a forecast for the years 2022 to 2030. This assessment indicates a stable CAGR in the predicted duration and discusses those sectors that might boost the development of the industry.

Rheology modifier is a material that changes or alters the rheology of a fluid composition and controls rheology profile of the ink including yield stress and viscosity at different shear modes and rates. Water soluble polymers such as polyethylene glycols have molecular weight in a range of several hundreds to thousands and are used as rheology modifiers. Rheology modifier is often selected according to parameters that include it should not strongly associate with multiple pigment or latex particles, associative thickening should be avoided considering loose association with rheology modifier can increase yield stress, and depletion flocculation should be avoided as it can lead to phase separation and non-uniform color density during prints. Rheology modifiers are also referred to as thickeners or viscosity modifiers.

The COVID-19 impact: The growing COVID-19 pandemic has led to the weakening demand for coatings in electronics, automotive, construction, and white goods. The market has the capacity to bounce back, but it completely depends on the duration of the lockdown, and also the impact of the virus on the economy. Even though the overall demand of the market is falling, the demand for Rheology Modifiers Market is expected to rise in the coming years.

Over the recent past, extensive research has been carried out to explore potential of a particular class of block polymers as commercial rheological modifiers and this has led to development of water-soluble polymers called associative thickeners. These associative thickeners are extensively used as thickeners for coatings, cosmetic formulations, and in oil-recovery. Rheology modifiers are used in almost every process industries including food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, textile and ceramics, inks and coatings, paper, detergents, and paints, among others. Rheology modifiers alter viscosity of formulations and also provide specific functionality to the product. Increasing availability of robust rheology modifiers that enable formulators to customize their flow requirements, optimize product performance and processing without hampering chemical properties, and enable modification of rheological additives to suit a wide range of products is another factor expected to drive revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Lubrizol Corporation

Clariant

Arkema

Croda International Plc.

Ashland

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Elementis Plc.

BYK Additives & Instruments

Key Factors: Rheology modifiers are enhance paint and coating formulation in various ways and can thicken the mixture according to needs of application, increase sag resistance, promote better storage and transportation of coatings, improve leveling properties, enhance durability, and lead to the formation of products that are resistant to drips and easy to handle. Rheology modifiers enable formulators to create and develop products with desired attributes. Rheology modifies are used in coatings, as additives in motor oil to enhance viscosity, as tougheners in plastic sheeting, and to develop gels with hair fixative properties. Increasing use of rheology modifiers and additives in various end-use industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, adhesives, textiles, and paints is expected to boost demand for rheology modifiers and drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Organic

Inorganic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Adhesives & Sealants

Oil & Gas

Inks

Home Care Products

Others

Regional Outlook

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Rheology Modifiers market is analysed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

