Cold Chain Packaging Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cold Chain Packaging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cold chain packaging market size is expected to grow from $21.73 billion in 2021 to $24.54 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.94%. The global cold chain packaging market size is expected to reach $39.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.92%. Rapid urbanization is expected to propel the cold chain packaging market growth during the forecast period.

The cold chain packaging market consists of sales of cold chain packaging products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to maintain the temperatures of sensitive products. Cold chain packaging is a packaging system designed to maintain temperature-sensitive payloads at the correct temperature, like cold, warm, frozen, and others. The three basic types of cold chain packaging systems available are active, passive, and hybrid.

Global Cold Chain Packaging Market Trends

The increasing focus on sustainable cold chain packaging is a key trend gaining popularity in the cold chain packaging market. Companies have invested in CO2-efficient transport methods but are losing about 20% because of inefficient cooling methods that are not fully sustainable. Major cold chain packaging companies are investing in reusable, multi-use, materials-based temperature-controlled packaging solutions. Sustainable packaging products are cheap in the long term because they can be reused and offer environment-friendly options with fewer CO2 emissions, which is beneficial with governments setting regulations to reduce carbon emissions.

Global Cold Chain Packaging Market Segments

The global cold chain packaging market is segmented:

By Product: Crates, Insulated Container and Boxes, Cold Packs, Label, Temperature Controlled Pallet Shippers

By Application: Fruits and Vegetables, Fruit and Pulp Concentrates, Dairy Products, Fish, Meat and Seafood, Processed Food, Pharmaceuticals, Bakery and Confectionaries

By Material Type: Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Solutions, Polyurethane (PUR)

By Geography: The global cold chain packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Cold Chain Packaging Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cold chain packaging global market overviews, cold chain packaging market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global cold chain packaging market, cold chain packaging global market share, cold chain packaging global market segments and geographies, cold chain packaging global market trends, cold chain packaging global market players, cold chain packaging market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cold chain packaging global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cold Chain Packaging Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cold Chain Technologies, Cryopak Industries Inc., Sofrigam Company, CCL Industries, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Thermosafe, Intelsius (A DGP Company), DGP Intelsius LLC, Softbox Systems, Pelican Products Inc., Creopack, and Cascades Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

