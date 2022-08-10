Global Bone Densitometer Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Bone Densitometer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Bone Densitometer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Bone Densitometer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the bone densitometer market size is expected to grow from $1.08 billion in 2021 to $1.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.82%. As per TBRC’s bone densitometer market research the market size is expected to reach $1.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.78%. The surge in the incidence of osteoporosis is expected to propel the market demand for bone densitometers.

The bone densitometer market consists of sales of bone densitometers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to medical equipment used to calculate bone mineral density. A bone densitometer is an improved X-ray medical device used to measure the minerals and density of bones in hospitals and diagnostic centers. The bone densitometer aims to gather medical status related to loss of bone minerals, osteopenia or osteoporosis, risk of fracture, and bone-related medical conditions.

Global Bone Densitometer Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the bone densitometer market. Major companies operating in the bone densitometer market are focused on providing technologically advanced solutions to meet end-customer demand and strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation bone densitometer technologies into their products such as radiography, computed tomography, fluoroscopy, mammography, diffraction, 3D visualization, modelling, and others.

Global Bone Densitometer Market Segments

The global bone densitometer market is segmented:

By Type: DXA Systems, Peripheral Bone Densitometers, Radiographic Absorptiometry Scanners, Quantitative Ultrasound Scanners

By Application: Osteoporosis and Osteopenia Diagnosis, Cystic Fibrosis Diagnosis, Body Composition Measurement, Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis

By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic and Imaging Centers, Others

By Geography: The global bone densitometer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Bone Densitometer Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides bone densitometer global market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global bone densitometer market, bone densitometer global market share, bone densitometer global market segments and geographies, bone densitometer global market trends, bone densitometer global market players, bone densitometer market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The bone densitometer global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Bone Densitometer Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: DMS Imaging, GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc, BeamMed Ltd, Demetech AB, Echolight, Medilink, Osteometer MediTech Inc, Trivitron Healthcare, Eurotec Medical Systems srl, Xingaoyi and Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

