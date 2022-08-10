Aviation Analytics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Aviation Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Aviation Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the aviation analytics market size is expected to grow from $2.41 billion in 2021 to $2.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.79%. The global aviation analytics market size is expected to grow to $4.71 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.96%. The rise in aviation passenger traffic is contributing to the aviation analytics market growth.

The aviation analytics market consists of sales of aviation analytics software and solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a computational technology that provides end-users with information or statistics derived from past airport operating data, historical flight data, weather predictions, and real-time flight data. It allows for predictive analysis and query processing of large amounts of structured and unstructured aviation data. Aviation analytics is staffed by specialists in the aviation sector with various expertise, including business process engineering, sales and marketing, and accounting.

Global Aviation Analytics Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the aviation analytics market. Airlines and airports are increasingly adopting new technology and turning to aviation analytics to automate operations, cut costs, and improve customer satisfaction.

Global Aviation Analytics Market Segments

The global aviation analytics market is segmented:

By Component: Services, Solutions

By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

By Business Function: Finance, Operations, Maintenance and Repair, Sales and Marketing, Supply Chain, Others

By Application: Flight Risk Management, Fuel Management, Rout Management, Fleet Management, Inventory Management, Wealth Management, Inspection, Performance Monitoring, Predictive Analysis, Part Replacement, Supply Chain Planning, Energy Management

By End User: OEMs, Airlines, Airports, MROs

By Geography: The global aviation analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Aviation Analytics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides aviation analytics global market overviews, analyzes and aviation analytics market forecast market size and growth, aviation analytics global market share, aviation analytics market segments and geographies, aviation analytics global market trends, aviation analytics global market players, aviation analytics global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The aviation analytics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Aviation Analytics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: IBM Corporation, Ramco Systems, SAP, Swiss Aviation Software, Lufthansa Technik, General Electric, Honeywell International, Airbus, Boeing, Oracle, Mu Sigma, IFS, Collins Aerospace, L3Harris Technologies Inc., IGT Solutions Pvt. Ltd, OAG Aviation Worldwide Limited, GrayMatter Software Services Pvt. Ltd, Capgemini, and Relx Group plc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

