Watch Market 2022-2028: Rising Demand For Fitness Watche Among Varying Age Group & Rising Health Concerns Among Consumer

The Global Watch Market size was USD 62.11 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Watch Market size is expected to reach USD 85.00 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rise in the disposable income of the working population and launch of new, more advanced, and innovative products in the market and increasing focus on wearable devices with features that enable monitoring a variety of aspects and functionalities. In addition, growth of the affluent middle class is resulting in increasing spending on premium quality products such as luxury watches, fitness watches, and smartwatches, which in turn, is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

A trend in the market is luxury watch manufacturers are increasingly investing in development of more advanced and innovative products and increasing their presence and visibility on online platforms for marketing and branding of products. Companies are also offering a wider range of aesthetically appealing advanced products with long-lasting battery life in order to enhance consumer experience and build brand image and preference. Rising inclination of consumers towards luxury watches, especially Swiss-made products, as luxury watches are a reflection of a wearer’s status symbol and personal taste, and it also indicates affluence of the wearer. These factors are expected to boost market growth to a significant extent during the forecast period.

Rising health concerns among consumers is a key factor augmenting sales of fitness watches globally. Fitness watches help in tracking footsteps, calories burned, distance traveled, workout aspects and related data, sleep patterns, and heart rate. Some more advanced fitness watches even display stress level measurements and blood oxygen saturation as well as advanced Rapid Eye Movement (REM) during sleep monitoring.

Top Profiled in the Global Watch Market Report:

• Rolex SA,

• Casio Computer Co., Ltd.,

• Fossil Group, Inc.,

• Citizen Watch Co., Ltd.,

• Titan Company Limited,

• Apple Inc.

• Others

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Outlook

• Luxury Watches

• Smart Watches

• Fitness Watches

• Others

By Operation Outlook

• Quartz Watches

• Mechanical Watches

By Distribution Channel Outlook

• Online

• Multi Brand store

• Hypermarket / Supermarket

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

