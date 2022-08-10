Strategies For Global Siding Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Siding Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Siding Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the siding market size is expected to grow to $121.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.0%. According to the siding market overview, the high durability and ability to enhance the aesthetic appearance of buildings are driving the siding market growth.

The siding market consists of sales of siding materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to protective materials attached to the exterior of a wall. Siding helps protect against exposure to the elements, prevents heat loss, and helps improve the aesthetics of a building. Siding improves the aesthetic appeal of a building, which, along with properties such as durability and safety from extreme weathering, has also driven the residential sector. Also, other benefits such as fire protection and high thermal efficiency will further boost the demand for siding.

Global Siding Market Trends

The increasing use of sidings with good insulation to reduce energy consumption through air conditioners and heaters is shaping the siding market outlook. Sidings with good insulation are commonly vinyl sidings. These sidings, unlike standard sidings, come with a preinstalled layer of insulating foam, which eliminates hollow spaces under the vinyl layer and helps increase the stiffness of the installation, ultimately improving the impact resistance. Furthermore, well-insulated sidings help maintain even temperatures throughout the house. Moreover, a well-insulated exterior helps reduce indoor heating requirements during winter, leading to substantial energy savings. This includes the roof and fenestrations (windows, entry doors, and skylights) in preventing heat leaks, ultimately saving on indoor cooling costs. In addition, insulated walls also provide a noise reduction, perfect for residential buildings on a busy street.

Global Siding Market Segments

The global siding market is segmented:

By Material: Fiber Cement, Vinyl, Metal, Stucco, Concrete and Stone, Brick, Wood, Others

By End-User: Residential, Non-Residential, Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Retail, Offices, Others

By Application: New Construction, Repair and Maintenance

By Geography: The global siding market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Siding Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides siding global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the siding global market, siding global market share, siding global market segments and geographies, siding global market players, siding global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The siding market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Siding Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Westlake Chemical, Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Etex Group, Boral Limited, James Hardie Industries PLC, Nichiha Corporation, Cornerstone Building Brands, SHERA, Döcke Extrusion Co. Ltd., Georgia Pacific Vinyl Siding, Kingspan, Ply Gem, Lixil Group Corporation, Saint-Gobain, DuPont, Tata Steel, Arconic, Alumasc, Rockwool, National Cladding, Revelstone, Wienerberger, Knauf, Carea Community Health Centre, and Al Ghurair Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

