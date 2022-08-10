Agricultural Insurance Market 2022-2028: Rising Number Of Unusual Climatic Event & Rising Number Of Small-Scale Farmer

Reports And Data

The Agricultural Insurance Market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a rapidly inclining revenue CAGR over the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Agricultural Insurance Market is analyzed by product types, applications, and key market players for market size, share, sales (consumption), gross margin and revenue. The market experts in the industry are the prime contributors to the accurate and reliable data present in this market report. The study gives a comprehensive review of the global Agricultural Insurance industry, including characterization, application, fabricating innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• PICC,

• Zurich (RCIS),

• Chubb Limited,

• QBE Insurance,

• China United Property Insurance,

• American Financial Group,

• Prudential Financial,

• Axa XL,

• Everest Re Group,

• Fairfax Financial,

• Sompo International,

• CUNA Mutual,

• Agriculture Insurance Company of India

• Others

Global Agricultural Insurance Market Segmentation:

Coverage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Multi-peril Crop Insurance (MPCI)

• Crop-hail Insurance

• Livestock Insurance

• Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Banks

• Insurance Companies

• Brokers/Agents

• Others

Market Overview:

Exponential rise in population, urbanization trends and associated demand for food is likely to drive agriculture market outlook. With increasing disposable income of the populace, demand for high-quality food products is also rising. The governments across the globe are undertaking favorable initiatives to increase their respective agriculture sector output.

According to the WHO and Population Council, nearly 80% of the global population resides in urban cities. The prevailing scarcity of land in urban cities has prompted farmers and growers to adopt new solutions for developing fresh produces. For instance, the vertical farming technique enables consumers to grow crops indoor in layers, in a multi-story building, stacked on racks, or in a warehouse.

The key stakeholders in the farming industry have been focussing on leveraging the prowess of advanced technologies such as big data and IoT. These technologies have proved to be of immense help to obtain precise insights of farming situations which would further aid in better forecasts about agricultural outcomes.

Competitive Landscape:

The Agricultural Insurance market vendors have implemented various types of organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, product upgradations, partnerships and agreements, business expansions, and mergers and acquisitions, to strengthen their offerings in the market.

The report sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global Agricultural Insurance market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Further, the report segments the Agricultural Insurance market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and technology among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Regional Analysis covers:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o U.K.

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o U.A.E

o Rest of MEA

