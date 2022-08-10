Smart Textiles Market Trend 2028 | Growing Trend of Wearable Electronics and Devices Drives Growth

Reports And Data

Rapid integration of cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) into industrial fabrics

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data estimates the global Smart Textiles Market competitive landscape is highly fragmented with numerous players operating on a global and regional scale. The key companies in the market are engaged in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and product launches to gain a robust revenue growth over the forecast period. The report considers 2018-2020 as historic years, 2021 as the base year, and 2022-2028 as the forecast period. The report offers CAGR and market size for the global Smart Textiles during the forecast period.

The report also offers key insights about the top companies operating in the market and their market share and global position along with product portfolio and advancements. The top companies in the market include Adidas AG, Ohmatex, Peratech Ltd., DuPont, Infineon Technologies, Clothing+, Fibertronic Ltd., Weartech, Tektronix, Inc., International Fashion Machines, Inc., Intelligent Clothing Ltd., Schoeller Textiles AG, Interactive Wear AG, Textronics, Inc., Vista Medical Ltd., Sensoria Inc., Gentherm Incorporated, AIQ Smart Clothing, Outlast Technologies, Hexoskin

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4694

Smart Textiles Overview :-

The global smart textiles market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Key factors driving market revenue growth are rising demand for smart textiles across various industries, rapid integration of cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) into industrial fabrics, and growing trend of wearable electronics and devices.

Smart textiles, also known as e-Textiles or electronic textiles, are fabrics with digital components such as light, batteries, and various electronics integrated into them. These textiles are basically categorized into performance-enhancing and aesthetic smart textiles. Performance-enhancing smart textiles find applications in athletics, extreme sports, and military operations, and these are specifically designed to regulate body heat, control muscle vibration, reduce wind resistance, and improve overall athletic performance. Smart textiles are also used in protective clothing to safeguard against environmental hazards such as fire, radiation, etc. These textiles are rapidly gaining acceptance in the health and beauty industry with rising demand for drug-releasing medical textiles and fabrics with aroma, moisturizer, and anti-aging properties. Some common examples of smart textiles include multilayer composite yarn and textiles, UV protective clothing, ceramic-coated textiles, plasma-treated clothing, conductive fibers, and fabrics with optical sensors.

Inquiry more about to report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/4694

For the purpose of this report Reports and Data has segmented global Smart Textiles market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Passive smart textiles

Active/ultra-smart textiles

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Sensing

Energy Harvesting

Thermoelectricity

Luminescence & Aesthetics

Others

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Military & Defense Industry

Healthcare Industry

Sports & Fitness Industry

Fashion & Entertainment Industry

Automotive Industry

Building & Construction Industry

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Request a customization on the report https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4694

Key Questions answered by the Report:

What is the expected year-on-year growth of the Smart Textiles during the forecast period?

What key trends are expected influence revenue growth of the market going ahead?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which key companies are profiled in the report?

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.