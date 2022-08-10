Biopharmaceuticals Market with 7.5% CAGR Between 2022 to 2030, Top key players, Size, Share, Recent Developments, Opportunities, Challenges, Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biopharmaceuticals market is expected to clock USD 769.45 billion by 2030 owing to increasing funding for research activities and favorable government initiatives, as well as collaborations with industry players.

Market Driver

The advent of biopharmaceutical products to treat previously incurable illnesses has resulted in the introduction of novel medications to the market. The ability of biopharmaceutical products to treat previously untreatable illnesses has resulted in the introduction of new medications to the market. Furthermore, the desire to avoid the negative consequences associated with some small-molecule medicines and invasive surgical therapies is expected to drive demand in the global biopharmaceutical market in the near future.

Furthermore, the market is expected to benefit from the increased emphasis on research and related investments. Increased market participants' investments in the research and development of new drugs and their clinical trials, as well as increased government investments to develop the biopharmaceutical industry, will provide numerous growth opportunities for the market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/biopharmaceuticals-market/7754

Excerpts from ‘By Product Type Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global biopharmaceuticals market has been segmented into:

Monoclonal Antibody

Interferons

Growth & Coagulation Factors

Recombinant Proteins

Hormones

Vaccines

Cell & Gene Therapies

Others

Monoclonal antibody dominated the market during the forecast period. The successful application of monoclonal antibodies and antibody derivatives in therapeutics is the primary driver of the this segment's rapid growth. Monoclonal antibodies have therapeutic applications in cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and cardiovascular disease. The COVID-19 outbreak has put a significant strain on healthcare systems. Researchers all over the world are working hard to deal with this growing burden. As a result, demand for monoclonal antibodies targeting COVID-19 is expected to rise steeply. For instance, in July 2020, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Itolizumab (ALZUMAb), an anti-CD6 IgG1 monoclonal antibody produced by Biocon Ltd (India), for the emergency treatment of cytokine release syndrome in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome who were also infected with COVID-19. Furthermore, the increasing number of FDA approvals and new product launches for various indications are expected to propel the segment. For instance, in December 2020, MacroGenics' MARGENZATM has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of patients with pretreated metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. The FDA approved GlaxoSmithKline's belantamab mafodotin-blmf (BLENREP) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma in August 2020.

Browse full report insights here: https://growthplusreports.com/report/biopharmaceuticals-market/7754

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Geographically, the global biopharmaceuticals market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the segment during the forecast period. The high prevalence and increasing incidence of chronic disorders, the rise in the number of geriatric populations that is highly susceptible to age-related disorders, and the region's high per capita healthcare expenditure are key factors that are expected to drive the market in North America.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific biopharmaceuticals market is expected to grow at a rapid pace. This is due to an increase in the number of people suffering from diabetes and other chronic diseases, as well as new product development and increased availability of these products in Asia, as well as increased adoption of these devices. Significant expansion of the healthcare industry, easy access to healthcare facilities, and increased healthcare investment by Asia Pacific's leading players are expected to boost the region's market in the near future.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the key players operating the market global biopharmaceuticals market include:

Pfizer, Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

AbbVie, Inc

Johnson & Johnson Private, Ltd

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Abbott Laboratories Inc

Amgen Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

Biogen Inc

Biocon Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

To maintain their dominance in the biopharmaceuticals market, these market players are employing various strategies such as agreements, joint ventures, and product innovations across various regions. For instance, in July 2021, for expanding their business, Takeda Pharmaceutical and Frazier Healthcare Partners collaborated to form HilleVax, a biopharmaceutical company that will develop Takeda's HIL-214 norovirus vaccine candidate (previously TAK-214). In another instance, in March 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced a nearly US$ 475 million biopharma investment to expand biologics, cell and gene therapy, and medicinal product development, as well as its global commercial capabilities.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD 401.32 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 769.45 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Product Type, Therapeutic Application, End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Request for customization of this research report at: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/biopharmaceuticals-market/7754

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter