Bestselling author Leslie Lew helps women stand in their power

Leslie Lew

Asian Women Trailblazers

As a trauma-informed self-defense coach, she doesn’t just teach defensive moves; she helps women stand in their power from the streets to the workplace

A self-defense mindset is going to change your life and finding the words that are authentic to you is a really big piece of it.”
— Leslie Lew
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The way Leslie Lew teaches it, self-defense is about much more than movement and technique. It begins with your mindset, and a belief that you are worth defending. Leslie encourages clients to give themselves permission to take up space. “There is a bigger price to pay by not speaking up than by speaking up,” she says. “When you become a stronger self-advocate, you can then advocate and fight for those you love.”

Leslie is on a mission to save the lives of Asian-American and Pacific Islander women and allies to the BIPOC, Latinx, LGBTQIA+, neurodivergent, and differently abled communities by empowering them to be stronger self-advocates through mind, body, and voice. Bullied in school and in the workplace, Leslie brings her own experience not just with martial arts but with personal growth and development to her work. “Standing in your power means building a self-defense mindset, using your voice to express your boundaries, and leveraging your body’s natural strengths,” she explains. Leslie also understands that the world is always evolving and therefore she must always be learning. “I am humbled by the work I do every day and never feel like I have all the answers,” she explains. “I am always actively listening to the clients and communities that I am an ally to. I embrace when I make mistakes so I can do better.”

Founder of Reclaiming Your Courage, a keynote speaker, and a trauma-informed self-defense coach, Leslie is a second-generation Korean and Chinese American, mother of two, and wife. She is a San Francisco native and has been a martial artist for 20 years with a black belt in Tae Kwan Do Hap Kido and Kenpo Karate. Her mission is to save the lives of Asian women and allies. Learn more about working with Leslie at her website, www.reclaimingyourcourage.com or connect with her on Instagram @reclaimingyourcourage. You can also read more of her story in the upcoming book Asian Women Trailblazers Who BossUp, a collection of inspiring interviews with Asian women who have broken the mold, overcome obstacles, and have a wealth of advice to share.

About the Women Who Boss Up Book Series

Whether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.

Collective Strength in Healing Ourselves By Raising Our Frequency Leslie Lew

