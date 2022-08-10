Disposable Gloves Market Size Worth USD 44.64 Billion by 2029 | With 7.5% CAGR

According to Fortune Business Insights, disposable gloves market is projected to grow from USD 26.82 billion in 2022 to USD 44.64 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period; Increasing Implementation of Enhance Industrial Safety and Hygiene Standards to Drive Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global disposable gloves market size was valued at USD 23.03 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 26.82 billion in 2022 to USD 44.64 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Disposable Gloves Market Report:

Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Malaysia)

Hartalega Holdings Berhad (Malaysia)

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Malaysia)

ANSELL LTD (Australia)

Sempermed (Austria)

Cardinal Health (U.S.)

Supermax Corporation Berhad (Malaysia)

Intco Medical (China)

Bluesail Medical Co., Ltd. (China)

Riverstone Holdings Limited (Malaysia)

YTY Group (Malaysia)

Comfort Rubber Gloves Industries Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

JIANGSU JAYSUN GLOVE CO., LTD (China)

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.)

Synthomer plc (U.K.)

3M (U.S)

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/disposable-gloves-market-106777

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 7.5% 2029 Value Projection USD 44.64 Billion Base Year 2021 Disposable Gloves Market Size in 2021 USD 23.03Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 250 Segments Covered Type, End-user and Regional Disposable Gloves Market Growth Drivers Increasing Adoption of 3D Simulation and 3D Printing Software to Fuel Market Growth Concerns of Privacy and Security to Impede Adoption of Twin Solution

Segments:

Natural Rubber Latex Gloves Segment to Hold Considerable Share Owing to Extended Usage in Healthcare Sector

Based on material, the market is segmented into natural rubber latex gloves, nitrile gloves, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) gloves, and others.

In 2021, the natural rubber latex gloves segment led the market. Latex gloves are amongst the most expansively used gloves in the market.

Healthcare & Medical Segment to Hold a Significant Share Owing to Growing Demand from Healthcare Amenities

In terms of application, the market is segmented into healthcare & medical, industrial, food industry, and others.

In terms of both volume and value, the healthcare & medical segment characterized the prime share of the market.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Report Coverage:

The report offers a holistic review of the market along with current trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions or driving aspects is also mentioned in the report. Step by step, thorough regional analysis is offered. The COVID-19 influences have been added to the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. The top players in the market are recognized, and their strategies to bolster the market growth are shared in the report.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/disposable-gloves-market-106777

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Implementation of Enhance Industrial Safety and Hygiene Standards to Drive Market Growth

The construction sector is responsible for the prime share of work-related injuries and mortalities among all industries. Owing to the construction, workers' hands are open to unsafe conditions on the working site as insufficient precautionary measures can consequence in mishaps. All of the threats linked with such accidents may be effortlessly reduced to a suitable level by wearing satisfactory PPE on the working site, which comprises gloves. Surging infrastructure and building ventures in the U.S., China, and India are predicted to create a considerable global development prospect for the market growth.

Raw materials, such as latex, utilized in production of disposable gloves is majorly manufactured in Asian nations such as Malaysia and China. The greatly concentrated raw material source suggests that any commotion at the source can considerably affect majorly every shareholder throughout the value chain. This may hamper the disposable gloves market growth.

Regional Insights:

Southeast Asia to Dominate Backed by Rising Demand from Healthcare Sector

Southeast Asia held the largest disposable gloves market share in 2021 and is likely to maintain its position during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand from healthcare sector.

North America is projected to observe growth, owing to the escalating demand from industrial sector. Manufacturing sector in the U.S. has been gradually rising since the start of the pandemic.

North America is estimated to observe growth, owing to increasing demand from the industrial sector. Production sector in the U.S. has been sturdily rising since the commencement of the pandemic.

East Asia is predicted to observe considerable growth rate owing to the upsurge in demand from the food & beverages industry.

Competitive Landscape:

Procurement Commenced by Prime Companies to Endorse Market Growth

The dominating players in the market constantly opt for effective strategies to bolster their brand value as well as promote the global market growth. One such proficient strategy is acquiring competitive companies and further securing a profit for both the companies.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/disposable-gloves-market-106777

Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Key Findings Key Industry Developments Key Emerging Trends Porters Five Forces Analysis Insights on Regulatory Scenario Latest Technological Advancement

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Disposable Gloves Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/disposable-gloves-market-106777

Key Industry Development:

January 2021: Ansell Limited, accomplished the procurement of the Primus brand and associated assets that establish the Life Science business belonging to Primus Gloves and Sanrea Healthcare Products (Primus).

Read Related Insights:

Protective Gloves Market Size Share, Industry Forecast 2029

Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size Share, Industry Forecast 2029

Europe Protective Face Mask Market Size Share, Industry Forecast 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com