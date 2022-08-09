Tending to enquiries referred by 24-hour Tourism Hotline

MACAU, August 9 - During the time when the typhoon signal No. 8 or above is hoisted, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will tend to enquiries and assistance requests referred by the 24-hour Tourism Hotline (2833 3000) and send mobile text messages to Macao residents in the Mainland and visitors in Macao for notification about the typhoon signal No. 8 or above in effect. The latest weather news will be posted on MGTO’s website and platforms on social media.

MGTO will suspend the operations of its Tourist Information counters temporarily. While the Macao Grand Prix Museum and Ritz Building remain closed temporarily as well.