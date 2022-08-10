MACAU, August 9 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Mulan"

Update Time: 2022-08-10 02:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect Typhoon Signal No.8 10th Dawn Medium to relatively high "yellow" Storm Surge Warning In effect

Tropical storm “Mulan”is expected to move towards the area of Leizhou Peninsula. It will move closest to Macao in the morning (10th). As a result, typhoon signal No. 3 will remain in force before tomorrow 04:00. As “Mulan” is gradually intensifying and may take a more northerly path approaching Macao, the wind force in Macao may reach the lower bound of the wind force of typhoon signal No.8 . SMG will consider issuing typhoon signal No. 8 at 10th dawn depending on the development of “Mulan” and changes in the local wind.

Under the influence of the broad circulation, its rainband will bring unsettled weather to Macao. Winds reach strong wind level at Beaufort scale 6-7, occasionally reaching scale 8 with gusts, and there will be occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms.

As it is during the high phase of the astronomical tide, under the combined influence of the storm surge and persisted rain, flooding is expected to occur on 10th and 11th, from early morning to morning. The highest flooding level of 0.5 to 1 meters is expected on Wednesday morning. The Yellow Storm Surge Warning is in effect. The public are advised to pay close attention to the latest weather information and take precautions against strong winds and flooding.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.