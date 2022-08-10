MACAU, August 10 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Mulan"

Update Time: 2022-08-10 13:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect

Tropical Storm "Mulan" has made landfall in Zhanjiang, and is moving away from Macao. Winds are expected to ease in the afternoon. Therefore, Tropical Cyclone Signal no.3 was issued at 1 pm. However, Macao is still affected by the circulation and rainband of "Mulan", occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected today. Winds will reach a wind level scale of 5-7, and have gusts. The public is advised to pay close attention to the latest weather information, take precautions against strong winds and pay attention to travel safety.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.