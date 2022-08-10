Bestselling author Susan Go models career success and a dedication to giving back

Susan Go Asian Women Trailblazers

The Salesforce executive created an Asian American employee resource group and actively services two nonprofits, one for kids and with immigrants

Know your purpose and know your value. Because no one can tell you that for you.” — Susan Go

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Susan Go watched her immigrant parents model an incredible work ethic, working blue-collar jobs their whole lives to provide for their four children. She got the message: stability and financial security are the top priorities when it came to career choices. So she chose the up-and-coming computer science industry as her area of focus in college. Fortunately, she also liked it! Upon graduating with a degree in Information Systems, she found a position as a sales liaison that allowed her to combine her technical knowledge and skill with her natural passion for talking with customers and creating presentations. That was her first job out of college and she has made her whole career in that space, rising to Senior Director of Solution Engineering at Salesforce.Her other passion—giving back to the community—took a bit longer to reveal itself. She began to volunteer locally and discovered Touching Heart, an organization that helps kids select, plan, and host their own fundraising events and projects as a way to introduce them to philanthropy. “I’m a mother of three kids, and I believe that it’s important to expose our children to giving back at a young age,” she says. “It’s a mindset. When you get to see someone in a different situation it broadens your horizon, the way you look at the world, the way you appreciate what you have. Touching Heart’s mission is, yes, raising kids to give back, but ultimately it’s about raising the next generation to become compassionate leaders. Don’t we want a world where leaders think about more than just themselves or their bottom line?”Susan also gives back at work. In the enterprise software world, she did not see many other Asians in positions like hers. “I was always seeking ways to connect with other Asians because it would be great just to have someone else at work who has that shared perspective,” she says. So she made it happen, by launching Salesforce’s Asian American employee resource group for the D.C. Metro area. “When we started, there were only a few members. Now the organization has grown to over 160. It’s a dual mission: the professional development and support of the Asian American members, along with raising awareness of our cultures. It’s about advocating, being that voice in the room, connecting with others, and finding mentors. The professional development piece really relies on our allies. Because, again, looking in the space that I’m in there aren’t that many other Asians, much less Asian women.”Connect with Susan Go on LinkedIn and read more of her story in the upcoming book Asian Women Trailblazers Who BossUp, a collection of inspiring interviews with Asian women who have broken the mold, overcome obstacles, and have a wealth of advice to share.About the Women Who Boss Up Book SeriesWhether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.

