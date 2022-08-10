USD 1800 Million Growth in Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market Size | Statistics, Opportunities by 2031

Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market Innovation Focus on Business Planning Growth up to 2031

The global automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) market is expected to reach USD 1800 Million by 2025, according to a new report by Market.us.

Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market Worth $1.8 Billion by 2025

The growing adoption of advanced technologies, such as big data and artificial intelligence (AI), in the automotive sector is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. ALPR is a technology used for identifying vehicles by their license plates. It is widely used for various applications, such as law enforcement, parking management, and traffic monitoring. The technology is also used for tolling and electronic vehicle registration.

The law enforcement application segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for this technology from police departments and other law enforcement agencies. ALPR is used by these agencies for identifying stolen vehicles, tracking down missing persons, and solving crimes.

This report offers a comprehensive view of the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) sector and highlights the key factors driving global market growth. The report is a breakthrough that provides important information about how the covid 19 pandemic affected the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market. Additionally, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine over foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), has had a significant impact on the market. The report also provides an analysis of market drivers, constraints, strategies and trends that can influence the overall development.

This report also covers the technological advancements in the industry as well as the current and emerging trends observed in the major regional markets. The authors of the report used a range of analytical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and feasibility analysis to provide strategic recommendations to new market entrants about how to overcome entry-level obstacles.

Major Players Profiled in the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market Report:

Neology

Siemens

Elsag

Kapsch TrafficCom

ARH

Genetec

Bosch Security Systems

NDI Recognition Systems

Tattile

Arvoo Imaging Products

Shenzhen AnShiBao

Petards Group

Digital Recognition Systems

CA Traffic

Clearview Communications

GeoVision

NEX

About Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market:

This report examined the influence of COVID-19 in the global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) industry. It considered both regional and global perspectives. The report covered the entire market, from production to consumption in North America, Europe and China as well as the corresponding response policies in different regions.

It is the compilation of all relevant information regarding market statistics over the past years and forecasts for the future. This report provides detailed analysis and organized explanations about current market trends and developments, which can be used to help users make informed decisions. It includes the main players in the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) global market. This includes many companies, manufacturers, suppliers, as well as organizations. The feasibility of new investment projects are evaluated and overall research conclusions are provided.

Report Covers:

Pages: 200+

Tables: 120+

Figures: 150+

Report Coverage:

Additionally, the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) research report examines the key factors that will affect the market's growth over the forecast period of 2022-2031. This report offers a complete view of the market share, revenue, volume, and other key factors. It includes SWOT analysis. The market has been viewed holistically through both quantitative and qualitative assessments. Primary interviews have confirmed assumptions, results, and the prevailing market scenarios. This report also contains secondary resources, such as press releases, whitepapers, and journals. The report provides a comprehensive view of the market by examining pre-and post COVID-19 analysis.

Market Snapshot:

Historical Years: 2015-2020 | Base Year: 2021 | Estimated Year: 2022

Short Term Projection Year: 2025 | Projected Year: 2030 | Long Term Projected Year: 2032

Fastest Growing Market: North America

Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market Segmentation:

PRODUCT TYPE OUTLOOK

Cameras

Hardware

Software& Services

END-USE OUTLOOK

Traffic Management& Law Enforcement

Electronic Toll Collection

Car Park Management

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS:

According to the latest report by Market.us, North America is expected to lead the market with a CAGR of X.X%. The region will likely account for the leading share in the global market due to the advancements in countries like the U.S. and Canada as well as due to the constant investments by the US.

- North America (U.S. and Canada)

- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

- The Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications, regions and Table of Contents.

Highlights:

Chapter 1. Detailed introduction

In this chapter, we covers a brief introduction of the global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) market and also provide a detailed introduction to our research methods and data sources.

Chapter 2. Competitive situation

This chapter provides basic information, market data, product introductions, etc. of leading companies in the industry. and also focuses on analysing the current competitive outlook.

Chapter 3. Type Segments

This is the Third most important chapter, which covers different types of products, as well as market forecasts.

Chapter 4. Different Application Fields

Therefore, Different application fields have different usage and development prospects of products.

Chapter 5. Major regions of the world

We have selected the most representative 20 countries from 197 countries in the world and conducted a detailed analysis and overview of the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) market development of these countries.

Continued...

