Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,256 in the last 365 days.

Camfil Air Quality Experts on Wildfires Explain the Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke and How to Protect Against Them

Wildfire Air quality experts from global air filtration leader Camfil explain the health risks stemming from wildfire smoke and how to minimize exposure.

/EIN News/ -- Riverdale, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wildfire season is in full swing in the United States, with 2,765,545 acres burning across 11 states as of July 27, 2022. In addition to the direct danger wildfires present to those living in the vicinity, wildfire smoke poses health hazards to people all over the country. In a new resource, air quality experts from global air filtration leader Camfil explain the health risks stemming from wildfire smoke and how to minimize exposure.

“In the United States, wildfires primarily affect the west coast and northern states,” says Mark Davidson, Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials at Camfil US, “However, wildfire smoke can be carried hundreds and even thousands of miles by the wind, causing hazy conditions and poor air quality far away from the site of the fire.”

The resource explains the details of the following questions:

  • What pollutants are found in wildfire smoke?
  • Who can be affected by wildfire smoke?
  • How does wildfire smoke affect respiratory health?
  • What steps can be taken to stay healthy during wildfire season?

Read the full resource on preventing wildfire smoke health side effects here.

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 31​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,200 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

Shop Camfil CITY Medical Grade Air Purifier 

##

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620


VIA KISS PR https://story.kisspr.com/ Media contact az@kisspr.com 

Attachment


Camfil Air Quality Experts Explain the Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke and How to Protect Against Them

Air quality experts from global air filtration leader Camfil explain the health risks stemming from wildfire smoke and how to minimize exposure.

You just read:

Camfil Air Quality Experts on Wildfires Explain the Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke and How to Protect Against Them

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.