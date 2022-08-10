Camfil Air Quality Experts on Wildfires Explain the Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke and How to Protect Against Them

Wildfire Air quality experts from global air filtration leader Camfil explain the health risks stemming from wildfire smoke and how to minimize exposure.

/EIN News/ -- Riverdale, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wildfire season is in full swing in the United States, with 2,765,545 acres burning across 11 states as of July 27, 2022. In addition to the direct danger wildfires present to those living in the vicinity, wildfire smoke poses health hazards to people all over the country. In a new resource, air quality experts from global air filtration leader Camfil explain the health risks stemming from wildfire smoke and how to minimize exposure.

“In the United States, wildfires primarily affect the west coast and northern states,” says Mark Davidson, Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials at Camfil US, “However, wildfire smoke can be carried hundreds and even thousands of miles by the wind, causing hazy conditions and poor air quality far away from the site of the fire.”

The resource explains the details of the following questions:

What pollutants are found in wildfire smoke?

Who can be affected by wildfire smoke?

How does wildfire smoke affect respiratory health?

What steps can be taken to stay healthy during wildfire season?

Read the full resource on preventing wildfire smoke health side effects here.





About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 31​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,200 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

Shop Camfil CITY Medical Grade Air Purifier

##

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620





VIA KISS PR https://story.kisspr.com/ Media contact az@kisspr.com

Attachment