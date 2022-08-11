Attain Online Japanese School Information Session for Fall 2022 Enrollment to be Held on August 25

The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, will hold an online enrollment information session on Thursday, August 25, from 1:00 to 2:00 a.m. Advance registration is required. Attain Online Japanese Language School Fall Semester Enrollment Attain Online Japanese Language School Logo

The Online Japanese Language School will hold an online information session on Thursday, August 25, from 1:00 to 2:00 a.m. Advance registration is required.

CHIYODA, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, will hold an online enrollment information session on Thursday, August 25, from 1:00 to 2:00 a.m. Advance registration is required. The session time is set for the learners who live in European area easy to attend.

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/information-session.html

AOJ Language School is an online Japanese language school operated by Attain Corporation, a long-time producer of online Japanese language materials. Students can enroll from anywhere in the world with an Internet connection. The school offers twice-weekly live classes taught by experienced Japanese language instructors and on-demand materials that can be accessed 24 hours a day, making it possible to adapt learning to the student's location and lifestyle. The abundance of content, including teaching materials and classes, and the live-access nature of the classes, which allows students to ask questions immediately to their teachers, are appealing, and the ease with which students can continue their studies leads to a steady improvement in their Japanese language skills.

In April 2022, many students from all over the world enrolled in the first term of the program to study Japanese. Although the first batch of students is studying only i-class (for N5 level), in response to the needs from prospective students around the world for classes at various levels, it has been decided that in October, in addition to the introductory and i-class (for N5 level), ro-class (for N4 level) and ha-class (for N3 level) will be offered as well. Moreover, in response to numerous requests from Japanese language learners living in Europe, the class hours will be significantly increased from the fall semester. This will make it even easier for students to participate in accordance with the time zone of their area of residence.

At the 2nd Information Session, they will explain about the AOJ Language School, its curriculum, school schedule, course outline, enrollment information and enrollment campaign. Although registration for October enrollment has already started, this is a good opportunity to ask questions directly to school officials about the actual classes and the support provided. The event will be held late at night (Japan time) to make it easier for those who live in the European region to attend. For more information and registration, please refer to the website. You can also request information materials or ask questions about the school through the website.

<Outline of the 1st Online School Information Session for Fall Semester Student Recruitment>

Date: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 1:00-2:00 AM (Japan time)

Reference Time: Britain Time (GMT+1) August 24, 17:00-18:00

Italy Time (GMT+2) August 24, 18:00-19:00

US Time (GMT-7) August 24, 9:00-10:00

(GMT-4) (GMT-4) August 24, 12:00-13:00

Method: Zoom (Zoom URL will be sent to those who have registered)

Language: Explanation will be given in English.

Contents: About AOJ Language School, overview of curriculum and courses, admission information

Registration: Please refer to the URL below and register by e-mail or by filling out the form. They will send a separate notice to those who have registered.

https://aoj-ls.jp/admission/information-session.html

Information Session Video: https://youtu.be/nfp_vEHdyWk



<October Enrollment Campaign

October enrollment campaign is underway!

No enrollment fee, free first month for all students, free tuition for those who continue studying for 6 months, and full JLPT N2 passing support for all students. For more details, click here!

https://aoj-ls.jp/admission/campaign.html



<About October enrollment>

Courses offered:

i-class(for beginners of Japanese language study and learn N5 level Japanese)

https://youtu.be/OSGsO27CBo8

ro-class (Learn JLPT N4 level Japanese)

https://youtu.be/bxSlG_jxzMo

ha-class(Learn JLPT N3 level Japanese)

https://youtu.be/q4i2qSpbFDM

School Official Website:

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/

Fall Semester Enrollment Information:

Application Deadline Monday, September 12, 2022 Japan time

School Entrance Date Saturday, October 1, 2022 Japan time

Online Application Form:

https://aoj-ls.jp/form/application/application.html?lang=en

Tuition:

0 Admission fee

Monthly payment of 14,000 JPY (about 103 USD as of July 1, 2022) through PayPal or Half-year prepayment via bank transfer

First month tuition is free for all the students enrolled in fall semester. The students who study to the end of the semester will receive another month's tuition cash back.

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/campaign.html

Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

- AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

- Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan.

Source: Attain Corporation

Contact:

Takaomi Fukushima

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3-5297-8001

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Nitten-Kanda Bldg. 17, Kanda-higashi-matsushita-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 101-0042, Japan

Takaomi Fukushima

Attain corporation

+81 -3-5297-8001

info@aoj-ls.jp