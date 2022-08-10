Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Methodology 2028

Market Size – USD 2.27 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.8%. Market Trends – Product launches and research for cancer stem cell therapeutics.

High target disease prevalence, product launches, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements, favourable research funding scenario, and development of advanced genomic analysis techniques for quality control during implant manufacturing are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) during forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) Market was valued at USD 2.27 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.82 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The Extremities market is a compact portion of the orthopedic industry which is driven by the rise in procedures for orthopedic, surgeons due to an increase in ageing population and high global awareness for better treatment for such a high cost.

Patients recover quickly due to advancements in technology and due to the introduction of robotics and 3D printing. Development of new shoulder and ankles and less invasive devices have driven the growth in this market. The restraint such as high manufacturing cost of these operations are pressurising hospitals a lot to opt for the procedures at a very low cost is draining the growth of this market.

The report provides comprehensive assessment of the market covering key elements such as revenue estimations, cost analysis, import/export, production and consumption trends, CAGR, gross margin, and supply & demand patterns. It also sheds light on recent technological developments, product advancements, and research and development activities in the region.

The report examines the key players operating in the market along with their market position, market share, revenue, gross margin, and business strategies. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Wright Medical and Zimmer Biomet

Market Segmentation by Types:

Product Type: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Upper Extremity Devices

Shoulder

Elbow

Hand and Wrist

Others

Lower Extremity Devices

Foot

Ankle

Others

Material: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Ceramics

Metallic

Polymeric

End Use: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASC’s)

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Orthopedic Clinics

Others

Regional analysis covers in-depth analysis of analysis of the revenue, market share, and growth rate of the global Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) market in each region for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report covers production and consumption rate, current and emerging trends, import/export, supply and demand, and presence of key players in each region.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Elbow type segment is the growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecasted years of 2019-2026 and accounted a market share of 19.2%

Extremities Market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 9% in Asia Pacific followed by North America respectively owing to increasing cases of obesity and bone disorders related to it

Upper Extremity Devices has the dominated the market with a share of 67.9% in 2020 due to high occurrence of orthopedic disorders in shoulders

Orthopedic clinics are projected to be the fastest expanding end-users in this market at a CAGR of 7.2%

Revenues from ambulatory surgical centres will increase at a CAGR lower than those from orthopedic clinics and hospitals i.e. 6.2% through 2026

