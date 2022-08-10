Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Products, Revenue Analysis, For 2030

Market Size – USD 20.52 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.4%, Market Trends – High rate of women opting for egg banking

Increasing demand for ART procedure such as egg banking, frozen donor services, and IVF among others, and increasing incidences of infertility are driving ART market revenue growth

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market size is expected to reach USD 39.12 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand for surrogacy by the LGBTQIA+ community and increasing success rates of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and related ART procedures are driving market revenue growth.

Infertility can be treated using ART. ART assists in treating infertility by providing a variety of procedures a patient can choose from according to the patient’s need and their medical history. The most popular and efficient type of ART is in-vitro fertilization (IVF). Donor eggs, donor sperm, or frozen embryos are some popular services availed by patients in ART. Surrogacy is a major driving factor for market growth as more people are moving past the social stigma associated with it and focusing on the benefits that it provides.

Key companies profiled in the report include

Cosmos Biomedical Ltd., Microm UK Ltd., CooperSurgical Fertility Solutions, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Cryolab Ltd., Parallabs Ltd., European Sperm Bank, OvaScience, Inc., Bloom IVF, and Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

The report is an investigative study that determines market growth and market scope on the basis of market trends, consumer behavior shifts, consumption and production patterns, product portfolio offered by the market, growth rate, drivers and constraints, financial positions, and existing challenges and limitations of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market.

The report discusses in detail the global production capacity, demand and supply ratio, market dynamics, and comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape. It provides an industry-wide analysis of the market share of each players along with their business portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business expansion plans, financial standing, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, among others.

The regional bifurcation of the market analyzes key market segments such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report discusses in detail the market growth, market size, revenue growth, market share, production and consumption, demand and supply, current and emerging trends, and technological developments in each region.

The key geographical regions analyzed in the market report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Segmentation based on Types:

Type Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Artificial Insemination

Surrogacy

Ovulation Induction

Others

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Embryo/Egg Banking

Others

Procedure Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

In-Vitro Fertilization

IVF with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

IVF without ICSI

Artificial Insemination-Intrauterine Insemination

Frozen Embryo Replacement

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Clinical Research

Others

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2021, TMRW Life Sciences announced the release of the world's first automated Cryo specimen management solution for eggs and embryos used in IVF procedures. The TMRW platform has been launched at a number of fertility clinics across the US, allowing for the management of millions of embryos and eggs used in modern IVF.

Egg/embryo banking segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. Women are born with a limited number of eggs that they can have and as they age their eggs decrease. Women who are bound by tight work schedules and cannot afford the time to bear a child due to their career or any other reason but still want to be a mother at some point of their life prefer egg/embryo banking where their eggs are frozen and stored safely under monitored conditions. They can use their stored eggs to conceive a child at their preferred time.

Frozen embryo replacement (FER) segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. Improvements in embryo freezing, notably the vitrification procedure, have increased the frequency of delayed frozen embryo transfers. The advantages of delayed embryo transfer include lowering the pregnancy risks associated with fresh embryo transfer IVF cycles, allowing the uterus environment to restore to normal after egg harvesting, and allowing for genetic screening.

Market in North America is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period. This is owing to increased public awareness regarding various fertility alternatives, government backing for in-vitro fertilization to counter the social stigma surrounding ART, and other technological and procedural advancements.

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry or query about customization, kindly get in touch with us to know more. Our team will clear your doubts and ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

