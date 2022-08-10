Clinical Laboratory Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2028

Market Size – USD 245.44 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends - Technological advancements in clinical diagnostic processes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --



Increasing demand for early and accurate diagnosis, growing geriatric population, increasing number of hospitals, and increasing demand for clinical laboratory services amidst coronavirus pandemic are key factors fueling global market revenue growth

The global clinical laboratory market is expected to reach USD 394.29 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period, according to latest report published by Reports and Data. Key factors driving global market revenue growth are growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for automated solutions in clinical workflow, and introduction of various advanced products such as microarrays and biochips.

A clinical laboratory is a medical facility where various tests are carried out by trained healthcare professionals on biological specimens to obtain accurate information about overall health conditions. Various testing services such as immunology testing, pathology services, genetic testing, toxicology testing, drug of abuse testing are carried out on biological specimens such as blood, urine, feces, organ tissue. Clinical laboratories are rapidly gaining traction owing to rising prevalence of various chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, neurological diseases, and increasing geriatric population. These laboratories vary in size and are commonly situated within or near clinics and hospitals to provide easy access to patients as well as physicians. Key factors such as increasing healthcare spending, rising demand for automated systems, and increasing investments in developing cost-effective and innovative diagnostic products are fueling global market growth. In addition, favorable government initiatives, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing investments for upgrading existing clinical laboratory equipment are expected to fuel global market growth going ahead. However, factors such as high capital investments, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios, and lack of skilled healthcare professionals to handle advanced testing equipment are expected to hamper overall market growth during the forecast period. In addition, stringent regulatory scenarios and shortage of testing material in some laboratories amidst the coronavirus pandemic are expected to hamper clinical laboratory market growth going ahead.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1381

The report provides comprehensive assessment of the market covering key elements such as revenue estimations, cost analysis, import/export, production and consumption trends, CAGR, gross margin, and supply & demand patterns. It also sheds light on recent technological developments, product advancements, and research and development activities in the region.

The report examines the key players operating in the market along with their market position, market share, revenue, gross margin, and business strategies. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Qiagen, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., OPKO Health, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Charles River Laboratories, International, Inc., Cinven, Arup Laboratories, Sonic Healthcare, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp), NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Viapath Group LLP, SGS SA, Almac Diagnostic Services, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Spectra Laboratories, SYNLAB International GMBH, Cerba Healthcare, and Unilabs

Market Segmentation by Types:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Clinical Chemistry Laboratory

Pathology Anatomic Laboratory

Microbiology Laboratory

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Clinical Chemistry Testing

Routine Chemistry Testing

Endocrinology Chemistry Testing

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) Testing

Specialized Chemistry Testing

Others

Microbiology Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Transplant Diagnostic Testing

Others

Hematology Testing

Immunology Testing

Cytology Testing

Genetic Testing

Drug of Abuse Testing

Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Independent and Reference Laboratories

Hospital-based Laboratories

Nursing and Physician Office-based Laboratories

Others

Order this Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/1381

Regional analysis covers in-depth analysis of analysis of the revenue, market share, and growth rate of the global Clinical Laboratory market in each region for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report covers production and consumption rate, current and emerging trends, import/export, supply and demand, and presence of key players in each region.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Some key highlights from the report:

Based on test, the clinical chemistry laboratory segment is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2021 and 2028. Factors such as high patient pool, increasing cases of chronic illnesses and infections, high adoption of latest diagnostic procedures, and rising demand for automated solutions for accurate diagnosis and treatment are driving revenue growth of the segment.

Based on service providers, the independent and reference laboratories segment is expected to register steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing funds by various private organizations, increasing prevalence of various diseases and infections, and increasing awareness about early diagnosis. Most independent and reference laboratories are equipped with latest medical devices that offer precise and efficient detection.

The clinical laboratory market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period owing to rising incidence of various chronic illnesses, presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and highly skilled healthcare professionals, and availability of funds by public-private sectors. In addition, growing elderly population, increasing number of testing, and availability of latest diagnostic equipment are other factors are expected to fuel North America market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR between 2021 and 2028 owing to increasing incidence of genetic disorders, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, rising investments in developing advanced devices for diagnostic purposes, growing geriatric population, increasing public awareness about early detection and treatment, and favorable government initiatives.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1381

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry, please connect with us and our team will make sure the report is customized according to your requirements.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.