Author and Retired Police Lieutenant Patricia Blake to be Featured on Close Up Radio

YERINGTON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the Bible, “God says Fear not, for I am with you.” But in these recent unprecedented times, with war, a global pandemic, and violence surging everywhere many of us are filled with dread, despair, and a sense of helplessness. So how can we find solace in such troubling times? The promising news is that there is still good around us leading us to a place of joy, peace, and comfort in order for us to absolutely live our best lives.

Patricia L. Blake is a retired police lieutenant and the author of Touched by the Hand of God in the City of Angels – Sent Me!

Patricia’s story began in her early childhood growing up in Oregon. As the firstborn of four children each born one year apart, she was expected by her parents to watch over her brother and two sisters. They would play cops and robbers and “Catch the Bad Guys” and Patricia fondly carried these childhood memories with her as endearing photos of their times together, embedded in her heart. Then in 1972, when she was 19, Patricia experienced a devastating traumatic event when her husband of four months, returning from serving two tours in the Vietnam War, tragically took his own life with a rifle. In the midst of her grief and pain, Patricia experienced a powerful miracle when she felt the hand of God or one of his Angels on her right shoulder. Instantly, her pain and grief was replaced by an incredibly loving presence and power of peace, love, and comfort.

She stated over forty years later, “It was an incredibly surreal, not of this earth feeling of the existence, eternal love and protection of a higher presence and then I instantly realized without any doubt that a higher power exists for all of us in our times of despair, sheer terror and desperate need.”

From that day forward Patricia was absolutely confident God is watching over us with his Angels steadfastly by our side. Filled with new profound sense of awareness of God and his Angels watching over us guided her path into the field of law enforcement as First Responders and warriors for God’s Will, as she endearingly words it, “To be the devoted protectors of our most innocent and vulnerable.”

In 1983, Patricia was one of the first female police officers working the streets in Los Angeles. It was a true Calling to make a difference and to Protect and to Serve in order to make a difference, and that is precisely what she did for over 40 years.

Today, retired but still active as a Reserve with the LAPD in the local community, her mission reminds us of the transformative power of our own humanity, that even in these overwhelming difficult times of struggle, God surrounds us and protects us and shields us with his eternal love, forgiveness and power. Her book “Touched by the Hand of God in the City of Angels – Send me,” will be released soon during the beginning of August through Amazon and Barnes and Nobel on Kindle, hard cover and paperback. Patricia makes the assertion within her writing of numerous intense true personal accounts while working in the field in Los Angeles that Good versus Evil does exist and “There are No Coincidences.”

Patricia believes that God also called her to complete this writing forty years later, stating “I realized my story could make a difference with people who find themselves in times of sheer terror, grief or desperation.” It is important for them to know that there is a higher power that cares, protects and is watching over us to give us hope, faith and inspiration and to make a difference in their lives. Our Almighty Lords sends Angels to protect and shield our first responders when they are in danger, but also sends our brave first responders in the form as Angels to protect and shield those in desperate times of need.”

Patricia deeply honors and respects all domestic and military first responders, including our nation’s police officers and military, fire fighters, EMT’s, and paramedics. Patricia references the prophet Isaiah in the Old Testament bible, 6:8 where the Lord asks Isaiah, “Whom shall I send” to give horrible bad news to his people, and Isaiah without hesitation responded “Send Me!” - Just as our courageous first responder heroes put on their Kevlar vests on a daily basis, risk their lives, and without hesitation responds, “Send Me” whenever God Calls upon them to protect and serve.

Patricia states, “I am deeply honored to have worn my police badge as a representation of protecting and serving my community and the innocent and the vulnerable, and I was so blessed to have worked with some of the most incredible brave warriors and domestic first responders - the truest partners imaginable.”

“I have stood face to face and looked into the eyes of pure evil. There is a higher power who wants to bring comfort, peace and love to our weary souls to live happy and abundant lives for all eternity. Always stand up and fight courageously for justice and truth against the monsters in the darkness and evil that exist. How awesome would it be to make a difference in the life of just one person in need!”

Don’t miss Patricia’s two-part series where she will discuss her empowering work as a police officer and her incredibly enlightening book. Your hearts will be filled with hope and optimism and your soul soothed and comforted. Patricia will open our eyes to the universal truth that there is something more beyond this life than what we see, feel and touch on earth.

