Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Series – Lubbock

TEXAS, August 9 - August 9, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next in the statewide 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series to be held in-person in Lubbock on Thursday, August 25. The Governor’s Small Business Series connects small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy," said Governor Abbott. "Already home to 3 million small businesses that employ nearly half of the Texas workforce, our state is focused on developing an environment where entrepreneurs can aspire, grow, and prosper. I look forward to continuing to work with small businesses and communities in every region of the state to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed."

The Governor’s Small Business Series–Lubbock, cohosted by the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office in partnership with the Texas Workforce Commission, provides Texas small business owners and entrepreneurs the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.

Governor’s Small Business Series – Lubbock

Thursday, August 25, 2022

8 am – 1 pm

Overton Hotel & Conference Center, 2322 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401

This is a free event with registration closing after 250 registrants.

For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/business/event/governors-small-business-series-lubbock

Other dates for the 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series:

Laredo – September 22

South Padre Island – October 6

Kerrville – October 27

Corsicana – November 10

Bryan-College Station – December 8

The Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office and Office of Small Business Assistance also host the Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal providing on-demand and customized business resources for Texas’ small businesses and entrepreneurs: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-portal