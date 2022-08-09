Governor Abbott Appoints Jumes To 485th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, August 9 - August 9, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Steven Jumes to the 485th Judicial District Court in Tarrant County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.

Steven Jumes of Fort Worth is an attorney and managing member of the Law Office of Steven Jumes, PLLC. He previously served as Partner at Varghese Summersett, PLLC and as a senior associate at Brown PC, respectively. He also served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas and as a felony prosecutor for the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. He is board certified in criminal law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Additionally, he is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Federalist Society and is former president of the YMCA Youth in Government Alumni Association. Jumes received a Bachelor of Arts in Government from the University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Texas School of Law.