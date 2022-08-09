Submit Release
Measures for the development of international transport corridors discussed

UZBEKISTAN, August 9 - On August 9, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with a presentation on the development and diversification of international transport corridors.

Industry and entrepreneurship are developing in Uzbekistan. Since the beginning of the year, 50,000 new enterprises have been created, and the number of exporters has exceeded 7.5 thousand. The volume of exports increased 1.3 times compared to last year and reached $8 billion 200 million.

Along with manufacturing products, the establishment of ways to enter the world market is also of great importance. This is especially relevant today when the logistics issue is acute all over the world.

In this regard, exporting enterprises are strongly supported by Uzbekistan. This year, deliveries of domestic products to 32 new markets have been established. The process related to joining the World Trade Organization is also accelerating.

Taking into account the growth of freight transportation costs, the state provided 170 billion UZS to exporters for partial compensation of expenses. The amount of subsidies for transportation costs for enterprises exporting finished products to Europe has also been increased from 50 to 70 percent.

The products are shipped abroad mainly along 9 transport corridors. Current issues on each transport corridor, as well as proposals for their solution, were also presented at the meeting.

“The development of the transport sector is an important factor in improving the competitiveness of the economy. Exports and investments will increase when the cost of cargo transportation is low”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted.

The Ministry of Transport was tasked to work out the most optimal routes for entrepreneurs and achieve a reduction in their transport costs.

The importance of resolving issues related to obtaining additional permits for the transportation of export goods to Europe was emphasized. It was proposed to create joint transport companies with Pakistan and Turkmenistan for road cargo transportation.

Instructions were given to accelerate the reconstruction of the Kungrad – Beynau highway and to fully utilize the car-building capacities.

Source: UzA

