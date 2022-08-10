Asia-Pacific Automotive Semiconductor Market to Rise at 15.9% of CAGR During 2021–2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Semiconductor Market by Component, Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global automotive semiconductor was valued at $37.99 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $113.94 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Market Players

Analog Devices, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Micron Technology

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

On Semiconductor Corp.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

ROHM Co., Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

North America dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. garnered the highest share in 2020. However, Mexico is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to increase in production of vehicles equipped with advanced features such as ADAS, telematics and in-car infotainment.

Automotive semiconductors are specially designed components that are used in numerous automotive electronic components and are designated for efficient performance of the associated component. Semiconductors used in automobiles are used to transfer electricity through them so that the semiconductor associated component performs its operations without any failure. In addition, continuous developments carried out by the key players operating in the automotive industry have introduced components related to advanced driver assistance system, telematics and others, creates ample opportunities for the growth of automotive semiconductor market during the forecast period.

Key Findings Of The Study

By component, the sensor segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on vehicle type, the light commercial vehicle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

On the basis of propulsion type, the electric segment is projected to lead the global automotive semiconductor market owing to higher CAGR.

On the basis of application, the telematics & infotainment segment is projected to lead the global automotive semiconductor market owing to higher CAGR.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

