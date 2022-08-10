Meet The Company Providing Free Credit Repair For The Homeless , How Dom Lucre’s “Credit Where Rent’s Due” is Pure Magic

Credit Cadabra's logo on a building Dom Lucre - Founder and CEO of Credit Cadabra Credit Cadabra Logo

At a time when more and more people are feeling anxious about their finances, one company is bringing the magic of selflessness back to the Economy.

With our program 'Credit Where Rent's Due' which provides the homeless with credit repair, we want to set a standard for the American people that something can be done if we stop doing nothing at all.” — Dom Lucre