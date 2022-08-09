Submit Release
Staff Reporting for 2022-2023 Now Open

The Staff Reporting 2022-2023 collection is now open.

State statute requires Public Districts and Nonpublic Systems submit a Fall Personnel Report by September 15. Special Purpose Schools, Educational Service Units and Interim Programs (Rule 18) should also report during this time frame as well.

The Staff Reporting collection is located within the Student & Staff (NSSRS) tab of the portal. To add the collection to portal accounts, a new activation code is required every year and can be obtained from your portal District Administrator.

Staff Reporting instructions are available here. Options for submission are online entry and file upload. Changes can be found in Appendix A: Change Summary. 2 New Position Assignment Codes were added this year: 5190 – Substitute Teachers and 5330 – Activities/Athletic Coaches.

When completing the Staff Reporting collection, please ensure all staff email addresses are correct for those required. The NDE uses email addresses from Staff Reporting for communications to our Districts and Schools.

