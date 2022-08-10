Kamehameha Highway single lane closure near Waimea Bay

Main, News Posted on Aug 9, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) alerts the public to a single lane closure along Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay.

The makai lane will be closed on Wednesday, August 10, from 8am until 3pm. The emergency closure is to mitigate erosion happening in the heavily travelled area. A temporary pedestrian bridge will be built, and Kamehameha Highway will be contraflowed while the work is conducted. Pedestrian access will be maintained in the work zone. The work is only for a single day.

HDOT appreciates the public’s patience while the needed repairs are being made.

