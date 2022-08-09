Submit Release
Beginning of a working trip to Sughd Province

TAJIKISTAN, August 9 - On August 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, arrived in Sughd Province on a working trip.

At the Khujand International Airport, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, was met by the chairman of the Sughd Province, Rajabboy Ahmadzoda, and other officials.

During the working trip, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, in a number of cities and districts of the Sughd Province will take part in the ceremony of commissioning new facilities for various purposes, get familiar with the process of agricultural work, efficient use of land, food production, providing the domestic market with various goods, food reservation, and also hold meetings with the workers of the region.

