Commissioning of the branch of the Agency for Chemical, Biological, Radiation and Nuclear Safety of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan in Sughd Province

TAJIKISTAN, August 9 - On August 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned the branch of the Agency for Chemical, Biological, Radiation and Nuclear Safety of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan in Sughd Province in Buston.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that the branch of the Agency was established in August 2004 by the decision of the Board of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan.

The branch of the Agency consists of the administration, the research and maintenance sector, the sector for licensing, verification and response to chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear accidents.

The new building of the Agency's branch in Buston, Sughd Province was created to implement the initiative of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, on the announcement of 2020-2040 as the "Twenty Years of the Study and Development of Natural, Exact and Mathematical Sciences in the Field of Science and Education" and within the framework of the National Concept of the Republic of Tajikistan on rehabilitation of tailings for uranium ore processing waste for 2014-2024.

The new building of the Agency's branch, located on an area of 607 square meters and built by civil engineers of the Main Construction Department of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan, consists of 3 floors, a basement and 2 upper floors.

The branch of the Agency employs 20 employees, including doctors and candidates of sciences. The bulk of the staff are young people who have been trained in prestigious research centers in developed countries.