Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,097 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,221 in the last 365 days.

Opening of the factory for the production of colored paper LLC "Durakhshon Buston" of the city of Buston

TAJIKISTAN, August 9 - As part of a working trip in Sughd Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned in the city of Buston a factory for the production of colored paper LLC "Durakhshon Buston".

A new industrial enterprise on an area of 0.47 hectares has been created with the contribution of the domestic businessman Ghaybullo Rahmonov in order to supply the domestic market with its own products. It has provided 20 jobs.

Production devices and equipment of the factory have been bought from reputable companies of China.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that the production capacity of the enterprise makes up 20 tons per month while 240 tons of raw materials are processed per year.

You just read:

Opening of the factory for the production of colored paper LLC "Durakhshon Buston" of the city of Buston

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.