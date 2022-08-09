Opening of the factory for the production of colored paper LLC "Durakhshon Buston" of the city of Buston

TAJIKISTAN, August 9 - As part of a working trip in Sughd Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned in the city of Buston a factory for the production of colored paper LLC "Durakhshon Buston".

A new industrial enterprise on an area of 0.47 hectares has been created with the contribution of the domestic businessman Ghaybullo Rahmonov in order to supply the domestic market with its own products. It has provided 20 jobs.

Production devices and equipment of the factory have been bought from reputable companies of China.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that the production capacity of the enterprise makes up 20 tons per month while 240 tons of raw materials are processed per year.