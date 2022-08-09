Submit Release
Opening of SUE "Rare minerals of Tajikistan" sewing workshop in Buston

TAJIKISTAN, August 9 - On August 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, put into operation the sewing workshop of the SUE "Rare minerals of Tajikistan" in Buston, Sughd Province.

The Head of State Emomali Rahmon was informed that 45 unemployed women and girls are provided with permanent jobs in this sewing factory, and their salary is 1800 somoni.

The sewing workshop was established on the basis of the "Zari Sughd" subsidiary of the "Rare Minerals of Tajikistan" State Unitary Enterprise based on the instructions of the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon and with the aim of contributing to the accelerated industrialization of the country.

In the sewing factory, the manufacturing of school clothes, special clothes for employees of various industries is started, and more attention is paid to the quality of the products.

Sewing and production devices and equipment were imported from Turkiye, China and Uzbekistan, and the total amount of investment is almost 2 million somoni.

The sewing workshop has the capacity to produce 10 million somoni worth of products per year, to supply the needs of Buston residents with school clothes, and to establish cooperation with other districts of Sughd Province in this direction.

