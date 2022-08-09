Opening of the factory for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene bags LLC "Orion Pak" in Bobojon Ghafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, August 9 - On August 9, within the scope of his working visit to the Sughd Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, put into operation the factory for production of polypropylene and polyethylene bags of LLC "Orion Pak" in Bobojon Ghafurov district.

This enterprise consisting of two floors was built on the area of 0.54 hectares, at the cost of 4.6 million somoni of internal capital, by local businessmen Muinjon Husaynov, Faizullojon Ulmasboev and Saidakmal Olimov.

On the first floor of the building, the production of rope and decoration of bags, and on the second floor, the production and tying of bags has been set up.

During the visit to this enterprise, Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon instructed the management and specialists of this production enterprise to pay attention to the quality of the product and start its export.

There are a total of 100 jobs in the enterprise for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene bags, and currently 86 residents of the cities and districts of the region are provided with permanent jobs and good wages. The average salary of employees ranges from 1,200 to 1,500 somoni.

All equipment of the enterprise is imported from the People's Republic of China. The number of devices consists of 32 knitting machines, 4 sewing machines and 5 spinning and decorative devices, and the products produced by it meet international standards.