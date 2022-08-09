Commissioning of "Rare minerals of Tajikistan" SUE carpet workshop in Buston

TAJIKISTAN, August 9 - In the city of Buston, Sughd Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned "Rare minerals of Tajikistan" SUE carpet workshop.

The President of the country was informed that the workshop is the first in its kind in the country for manufacturing handmade carpets using silk fiber. Tajik artists together with artists of the friendly and brotherly country of the Republic of Uzbekistan weave and prepare beautiful carpets.

There are 14 women and girls in the carpet weaving workshop making a pattern on the carpets. To prepare a handmade carpet it takes up to 6 months and more according to its volume. 14 units of carpet weaving and other types of equipment have been imported from the Republic of Uzbekistanto for the factory needs.

According to statistics, there are 283 centers of crafts work in the Sughd. Handcrafted products of artists fascinate and attract mainly tourists who visit Tajikistan every year and buy them as a gift.