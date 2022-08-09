Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,097 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,221 in the last 365 days.

Commissioning of "Rare minerals of Tajikistan" SUE carpet workshop in Buston

TAJIKISTAN, August 9 - In the city of Buston, Sughd Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned "Rare minerals of Tajikistan" SUE carpet workshop.

The President of the country was informed that the workshop is the first in its kind in the country for manufacturing handmade carpets using silk fiber. Tajik artists together with artists of the friendly and brotherly country of the Republic of Uzbekistan weave and prepare beautiful carpets.

There are 14 women and girls in the carpet weaving workshop making a pattern on the carpets. To prepare a handmade carpet it takes up to 6 months and more according to its volume. 14 units of carpet weaving and other types of equipment have been imported from the Republic of Uzbekistanto for the factory needs.

According to statistics, there are 283 centers of crafts work in the Sughd. Handcrafted products of artists fascinate and attract mainly tourists who visit Tajikistan every year and buy them as a gift.

You just read:

Commissioning of "Rare minerals of Tajikistan" SUE carpet workshop in Buston

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.