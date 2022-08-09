Visit to the exhibition of agricultural products of Sughd Province

TAJIKISTAN, August 9 - On August 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, visited the exhibition of agricultural products and various fruits and vegetables in the State Institution "National Park of Unity" in Bobojon Ghafurov district.

In the exhibition, hardworking farmers of cities and districts of Sughd Province, which today has achieved significant results in all sectors of agriculture, showcased the results of their work.

The Head of State Emomali Rahmon during the familiarization of the product of labor of residents of 18 cities and districts of Sughd Province gave instructions and recommendations to the heads of cities and districts and experts in the field of agriculture for the production and sufficient stock of food, livestock feed, increasing the production capacity of farms, supplying the country's markets with fresh, high-quality products and exporting them abroad.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, expressed his satisfaction with the abundance of honey, watermelons, melons, grapes, tomatoes and other types of fruits, vegetables and legumes, which are mostly export products, and emphasized that the production of such goods and their processing in industrial enterprises should be increased for the purpose of boosting the export capacity of the Republic of Tajikistan.