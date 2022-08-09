Submit Release
Visit to the vineyard of the dehkan farm "Dusti" in Bobojon Ghafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, August 9 - During his working trip to the Sughd Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, visited the vineyard of the Dusti dehkan farm in Bobojon Ghafurov district.

Dehkan farm "Dusti" was founded by the Muhiddinov and Tohirov families from Bobojon Ghafurov district. Today more than 10 members of these two families are engaged in growing grapes.

In the course of getting familiar with the work in the vineyard, the business executives informed the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, that the vineyard was built in 2015 in cooperation and using the rich experience of Tursunzade winegrowers.

The total area of the dehkan farm "Dusti" is 3 hectares, where 1000 bushes of grape varieties "Husayni", "Shohona", "Pobeda", "Husayni siyoh" and others are grown, intended primarily for the domestic market, as well as for export.

The business executives expressed satisfaction with the fact that for two years now they have been getting a bountiful harvest of grapes.

