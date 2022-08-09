Visit to the apple and almond orchard of the State Institution "Boghi millii Vahdat" in Bobojon Ghafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, August 9 - On August 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, as part of his working trip to the cities and districts of the Sughd Province visited in Bobojon Ghafurov district the apple and almond orchard of the State Institution "Boghi millii Vahdat" ("National Park of Unity").

The area of the apple orchard is 5.21 hectares, where such a sought-after and profitable variety as "Simirenko" is mainly grown. 1,400 apple tree seedlings are grown on this plot, planted 6 by 6. This is the traditional way to create a garden. The fruits will fully ripen in September.

It is worth noting that the apple orchard was founded in 2008, the trees began to bear fruit in 2013.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, during a conversation with business executives, emphasized that horticulture is one of the most important and priority areas of the agricultural sector. The Government of the Republic of Tajikistan regularly takes measures to develop this area, increase the production of sweet fruits, which, along with providing domestic markets, are one of the country's export potentials.