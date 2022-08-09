Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,097 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,221 in the last 365 days.

Visit to the apple and almond orchard of the State Institution "Boghi millii Vahdat" in Bobojon Ghafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, August 9 - On August 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, as part of his working trip to the cities and districts of the Sughd Province visited in Bobojon Ghafurov district the apple and almond orchard of the State Institution "Boghi millii Vahdat" ("National Park of Unity").

The area of the apple orchard is 5.21 hectares, where such a sought-after and profitable variety as "Simirenko" is mainly grown. 1,400 apple tree seedlings are grown on this plot, planted 6 by 6. This is the traditional way to create a garden. The fruits will fully ripen in September.

It is worth noting that the apple orchard was founded in 2008, the trees began to bear fruit in 2013.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, during a conversation with business executives, emphasized that horticulture is one of the most important and priority areas of the agricultural sector. The Government of the Republic of Tajikistan regularly takes measures to develop this area, increase the production of sweet fruits, which, along with providing domestic markets, are one of the country's export potentials.

You just read:

Visit to the apple and almond orchard of the State Institution "Boghi millii Vahdat" in Bobojon Ghafurov district

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.